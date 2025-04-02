Michael Sheen Will Lead OUR TOWN at The Rose Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rose Theatre has announced Our Town, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, starring internationally celebrated actor Michael Sheen in the leading role of Stage Manager. Presented in a co-production with the newly launched Welsh National Theatre, Our Town is directed by Francesca Goodridge (Nye Revival Co-Director, National Theatre) and with award-winning screenwriter Russell T Davies as the creative associate.

Our Town runs at the Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in southwest London 26 February - 28 March 2026 (Press Performance: Wednesday 4 March 2026), with a previous tour in Wales playing at Swansea Grand Theatre 16 - 31 January 2026, Venue Cymru in Llandudno 3 - 7 February 2026, and Theatr Clwyd in Mold 11 - 21 February 2026.

Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director of Rose Theatre, said: “Our Town is a play about the profound importance of the communities we live in. It's a celebration of those with whom we share our lives - our friends, our family, our neighbours. It is a story of the ties that bind and as such feels especially important in these divisive and divided times. As a theatre rooted in our community, I cannot think of a better play for our stage at the Rose. I am thrilled this production will be led by Michael Sheen - a man whose commitment to his own community shines so brightly. It is an honour to be working with Welsh National Theatre on their inaugural production. Together we will make a show that has a universal resonance - for communities in Wales, Kingston, London and far beyond.”

Michael Sheen, Founder and Artistic Director of Welsh National Theatre and Our Town lead, “Our Town is a play about life, love and community. That's what matters to us in Wales; that's what matters to me. It's a play that compels us to celebrate the everyday, to hold the ones we cherish. I can't think of a better play to welcome audiences around Wales and in London to the Welsh National Theatre, along with our co-production partners The Rose Theatre.”

Francesca Goodridge, director said: “Our Town is a play that gets under your skin, shakes you into changing your perspective and opens your eyes to the beauty of life. Our Town reminds us of the little things that make life meaningful – it's a wake-up call for all of us to think more deeply about our lives as we are living them, not after it is too late. Placing Our Town in Wales is a perfect match because at its heart, the play celebrates community and explores the close-knit nature of small-town life that we all recognise as it journeys through life, love and death. I feel privileged to be directing the Welsh National Theatre's inaugural production alongside the Rose Theatre and I'm thrilled for this retelling of a world-renowned classic to be making the move from Wales to southwest London for the Rose Theatre audiences. Our Town is famously performed with minimal set or props, relying on the audiences' imagination to create the town; a challenge as a director that I'm incredibly excited for! For me, as the play suggests, the “things” aren't important – it's the people and the human connections we make along the way that truly make life worth living.

Russell T Davies, creative consultant said: “The joyous thing about this project is to set the play in Wales, but to take it far beyond Wales. There's a Welsh audience to be found in many cities, but Wilder's genius is greater than that. He reaches out to all of us - the play's about community, and friendships, and relationships, and that description makes it an absolutely perfect fit for the Rose. This is exactly what we need in these divisive times.”

Priority Booking opens today for Rose Circle, Friends, and 30 & Under members. Public booking opens on Thursday, 10 April.

The Rose offers membership schemes for individuals, families, and people aged 30 & Under. A key benefit of the individual Friends members scheme is that bookers receive £10 discounts on all seats. With the continued pricing scheme, members could pay as little as £15 for a prime seat in the stalls. Similarly, 30 & Under members pay only £5 for great seats.

Members receive a raft of additional benefits including: discounts at the Rose Café Bar, exclusive events, preferred pricing and special offers with local restaurant and retail partners. For more information, visit the Rose memberships page here.

Comments