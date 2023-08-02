Mathew Horne and Tamzin Outhwaite Join NOISES OFF in the West End

Performances will run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 27 September - 16 December 2023.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Theatre Royal Bath Productions has announced further casting for the upcoming West End run of Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning farce, Noises Off which will play at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 27 September - 16 December 2023. Tickets are on sale now via Click Here.

The 40th anniversary production directed by Lindsay Posner (God of Carnage, Hay Fever, Stones in his Pockets), will return to the West End with Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey, Rain Man, Pride) as Garry Lejeune and Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders, The Tower, Sweet Charity) as Belinda Blair alongside the previously announced Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Relatively Speaking, Hay Fever) as Dotty Otley, Jonathan Coy (Anatomy of a Scandal, Relatively Speaking, Ink) as Frederick Fellowes and Alexander Hanson (Killing Eve, Follies, 42nd Street) as Lloyd Dallas. Sasha Frost (His Dark Materials, Folk) and Pepter Lunkuse (Hamlet, Nell Gwynn) will reprise their roles as Brooke Ashton and Poppy Norton-Taylor with Oscar Batterham (Richard III, The One That Got Away) joining the production as Tim. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Felicity Kendal says: ‘I am so happy to be revisiting Noises Off and especially at the beautiful Theatre Royal Haymarket.’

Mathew Horne says: ‘I am utterly and totally thrilled to join the now legendary company and production of this masterpiece of a play. I’m celebrating my return to the West End with sardines!’ 

Posner’s celebrated production opened to critical acclaim at Theatre Royal Bath in Autumn 2022 before transferring to London’s Phoenix Theatre in January 2023. Alongside its upcoming West End season, Theatre Royal Bath Productions has recently announced that the 40th anniversary production will embark concurrently, on a major UK tour from 23 August 2023 - 13 January 2024. The tour will star Liza Goddard, Matthew Kelly and Simon Shepherd

One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill – a play within a play. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-under-Lyne seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

Noises Off is written by Michael Frayn. The creative team for this 40th anniversary production includes Lindsay Posner (Director), Simon Higlett (Designer), Paul Pyant (Lighting Designer), Greg Clarke (Sound Designer), Will Stuart (Composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (Movement and Fight Director), George Jibson (Associate Director), Ginny Schiller (Casting Director).




