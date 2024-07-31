Maria Caruso's INCARNATION To Have West End Premiere At Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally renowned dancer and choreographer Maria Caruso is set to debut her highly anticipated new solo show, Incarnation, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 2 & 3 October 2024.

The show marks a significant milestone in Caruso's illustrious career. Known for her innovative choreography and emotive performances, Caruso has captivated audiences worldwide.

This new work is an extension of her critically acclaimed solo show, Metamorphosis, which premiered in the West End at the Lyric Theatre two years ago.

In Metamorphosis, Caruso was born into the world in the fabric of herself, nurturing this fabric throughout the show as she tried on different dresses representing turning points in her life. The performance culminated in a recognition that she is the sum of her experiences, becoming a beacon of light for the world.

Incarnation is another dance theatre installation, enriched by her narration and movement.

Set to a powerful score by young, up-and-coming composer Ryan Onestak, Incarnation is a dynamic and compelling story of humanity's authority to choose light and love during the most difficult of times. It is this choice that Caruso powerfully conveys through her performance, emphasising the impact of individual decisions on our collective journey.

Caruso said: “Bad things happen to good people all of the time, but we innately have the power to choose our path beyond circumstance. We are often crippled by negativity that devalues our self-worth, essentially becoming victims to ourselves. This story is about changing that narrative. Incarnation was made manifest after deep reflection on the conversations I had with my audiences following my performances of Metamorphosis. I realised that my story resonated with so many people, but it was the level of vulnerability in verbally sharing the truths about my journey that spawned the concept of my new show. I wanted to take my work to an entirely new level by incorporating text to guide the audience through my own passage.”

Incarnation explores a woman's journey through her most difficult experiences in life as she searches for the answers on how to move on without anger and bitterness. This deeply personal and evocative performance highlights Caruso's remarkable ability to convey raw emotion and resilience through her art.

Before its debut in London, Incarnation will be previewed in Brazil in August. For this public preview, Caruso will be hosted by her long-time partner, Anhembi Morumbi University. During her stay in São Paulo, she will also be contributing her time and talents to the social organisation Dom Bosco as well as creating a new ballet for the prestigious dance company, Cisne Negro.

About Maria Angelica Caruso

Maria Angelica Caruso, a Pittsburgh native, is a multifaceted artist whose talents span dance, choreography, acting, production, academia, and entrepreneurship.

Under the Bodiography brand, she leads a diverse enterprise encompassing arts, education, entertainment, and wellbeing initiatives.

Caruso's leadership extends to four performance companies, a dance conservatory, a fitness programme, and a dance movement therapy system. These endeavours, along with her partnerships with academic institutions like La Roche University, prioritise health, wellness, and positive community impact.

Her journey in dance began as a source of solace during her upbringing in rural Pennsylvania. After training with influential mentors, she pursued formal education at Florida State University, where she embraced diverse dance genres under the guidance of world-class dance professionals.

Caruso's career highlights include collaborations with esteemed dance companies and her acclaimed solo performance, Metamorphosis, which enjoyed international success, including a run in London's West End, now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

In addition to her stage work, Caruso has ventured into acting and founded several production companies, focusing on diverse content creation in the entertainment industry.

Through Bodiography, Caruso promotes inclusivity and wellness, offering innovative fitness and dance therapy programmes. Her philanthropic efforts reflect her commitment to arts education, advocacy, and social justice, aiming to inspire positive change globally.

Caruso's artistic vision and entrepreneurial spirit continue to uplift communities worldwide, fostering creativity, wellness, and connection through her passion for the arts.

Maria Caruso's

INCARNATION

Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Catherine Street,

London

WC2B 5JF

Wednesday 2 October and Thursday 3 October at 7.30pm

Running time: 70 mins with Q & A post interval

Age recommendation: 8+

Tickets from £10.00

Booking link:

www.lwtheatres.co.uk

Presale: Thu 1 August at 10am

General sale: Fri 2 August at 10am

