MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Queer Hero Thursday With Guests Including Dominic Skinner

Star of the show Rob Madge will welcome icons from the LGBTQ+ community after Thursday matinee performances.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Following last week's Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy, the critically acclaimed production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) announces their upcoming series of events, Queer Hero Thursdays. Star of the show Rob Madge will welcome icons from the LGBTQ+ community after Thursday matinee performances for an audience Q&A about their experiences growing up and finding positivity in the world around them.

The new series of events starts this Thursday 9 March with West End star Cherrelle Skeete, best known for originating the role of Rose Granger-Weasley in the world première of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The post-show Q&A is included in the ticket price of each Thursday matinee performance at 2:30pm.

Next week's Queer Hero will be makeup artist and television personality Dominic Skinner, best known as judge on the BBC hit show Glow Up, who will be a guest after the matinee on Thursday 16 March.

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), the award-winning solo show is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 April 2023, with tickets available from £25.

Thursday 9 March Queer Hero special guest:

Cherrelle Skeete

Thursday 16 March Queer Hero special guest:

Dominic Skinner

Thursday 24 March: Schools' performance - regular performance

Thursday 30 March Queer Hero special guest:

TBA



