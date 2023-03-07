MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Announces Queer Hero Thursday With Guests Including Dominic Skinner

Following last week's Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy, the critically acclaimed production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) announces their upcoming series of events, Queer Hero Thursdays. Star of the show Rob Madge will welcome icons from the LGBTQ+ community after Thursday matinee performances for an audience Q&A about their experiences growing up and finding positivity in the world around them.

The new series of events starts this Thursday 9 March with West End star Cherrelle Skeete, best known for originating the role of Rose Granger-Weasley in the world première of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The post-show Q&A is included in the ticket price of each Thursday matinee performance at 2:30pm.

Next week's Queer Hero will be makeup artist and television personality Dominic Skinner, best known as judge on the BBC hit show Glow Up, who will be a guest after the matinee on Thursday 16 March.

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), the award-winning solo show is playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until 1 April 2023, with tickets available from £25.

Thursday 9 March Queer Hero special guest:

Cherrelle Skeete

Thursday 16 March Queer Hero special guest:

Dominic Skinner

Thursday 24 March: Schools' performance - regular performance

Thursday 30 March Queer Hero special guest:

TBA