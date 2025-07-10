MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends Booking to Summer 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Björn Ulvaeus' Mamma Mia! the Party has released an additional 64,000 tickets, with booking now extended through to 10 May 2026.

Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, whilst a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

The current cast includes British popstar Antony Costa in the role of Nikos (at certain performances), Marianne Benedict (Matilda) as Kate (at certain performances), Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Oscar Balmaseda as Host/Fernando, Paola Fareri (The Lion King) as Konstantina, Natalie Winsor (A Midsummer Night's Dream, UK tour) as Debbie, Henryk Firth as Adam, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Rebecca Stenhouse (Grease, UK tour) as Nina, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella, Cameron Gabriel (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Rep) as Ruben/Swing, Stuart MacIver (Wicked) as Robin/Swing, and Nathan Shaw (White Rose) as Carlos/Swing, Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, along with the musicians John Donovan, Flo Blue, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts and Steve Rushton.

Mamma Mia! the Party has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of Mamma Mia! the Party, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Since opening in August 2019, Mamma Mia! the Party London has welcomed over 600,000 guests, delivered over 1500 performances, and has been visited by guests from 110 countries for a full evening of dancing, dining and singing to some of ABBA’s greatest hits.