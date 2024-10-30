Lucie Jones to Join LES MISERABLES as 'Fantine' in the West End; Katie Hall to Star on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lucie Jones will return to the role of ‘Fantine’ in the West End production of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES for 8 weeks only from 23 December 2024 to 15 February 2025 and that Katie Hall will join the Arena Spectacular World Tour from 26th December 2024 to 16th February 2025.

Multi award-winning musical theatre actress, singer and radio presenter Lucie Jones returns to Les Misérables having previously performed the roles of ‘Fantine’ at the Sondheim Theatre and ‘Cosette’ at the Queens Theatre. Other notable credits in Wicked, Waitress, Pippin, Ghost, The Baker’s Wife, A Christmas Carol, Legally Blonde, American Psycho, RENT, We Will Rock You, and The Wedding Singer. Lucie recorded her own album, “Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi”, in 2021, was a finalist on The X Factor in 2009 and on the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

Katie Hall who is currently playing ‘Fantine’ in London will perform the role in the World Tour of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR for a limited time from 26 December 2024, in Manchester, Newcastle, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmo & Amsterdam, before returning to the Sondheim Theatre from 17 February 2025. Katie Hall has performed the roles of ‘Cosette’ and then ‘Fantine’ in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, Queens Theatre, at the 25th Anniversary Concert, and on UK and International tours. She also appeared in the Oscar-winning film adaptation of Les Misérables. Further stage credits include The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, English National Opera’s Sweeney Todd, productions with Grange Park Opera including Fiddler on the Roof and Oklahoma!, Schikaneder for VBW, Vienna and she has performed at the BBC Proms in The Golden Age of Broadway.

The cast of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre also includes Ian McIntosh as ‘Jean Valjean’, Stewart Clarke as ‘Javert’, Jacob Dachtler as ‘Marius’, Amena El-Kindy as ‘Éponine’, Annabelle Aquino as ‘Cosette’, Luke Kempner as ‘Thénardier’, Claire Machin as ‘Madame Thénardier’, and Robson Broad as ‘Enjolras’.

The company is completed by Matt Bateman, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Daniel J Brian, Ella May Carter, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Stevens, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, and Imaan Victoria.

LES MISÉRABLES entered its 40th record-breaking year in London this October. To kick off the celebrations, the show launched its first World Tour with the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which opened in Belfast before playing limited dates in Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester, Newcastle, Luxembourg, Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö and Amsterdam before moving to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, with more worldwide destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025.

The staged production continues to triumph around the globe with local language productions currently on or in preparation, and it continues to break box office records on tour in North America. Earlier this year, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was released again in several countries around the world.

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Comments