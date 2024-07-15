Lucie Jones and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead GHOST IN CONCERT at the Adelphi Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A one-off special concert production of Ghost is set to take place at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End on 1 October 2024 at 8pm, starring Lucie Jones as Molly and Oliver Tompsett as Sam. The concert will mark the musical’s return to London’s West End after a 12-year hiatus and will be directed by original Associate Director Paul Warwick Griffin, with musical supervision by Laurie Perkins.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday 19 July, following a priority on sale to LW Theatre members at 10am on Thursday 18 July.

Further casting and creative team are to be announced.

Producer Colin Ingram said, “I am delighted to be bringing GHOST THE MUSICAL back in a new format for this one-off performance so audiences can enjoy the incredible music that Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard wrote over 10 years ago which has now been produced in over 20 countries from Brazil to Hungary to Russia. I’m so happy to have Oliver Tompsett play Sam Wheat after he helped develop the role in workshops and for Lucie Jones to return as Molly after playing the role in China and SE Asia.”

Tony and Olivier award nominated GHOST THE MUSICAL first premiered at Manchester’s Opera House in March 2011 before transferring to London’s Piccadilly Theatre for its West End debut in July of the same year. The musical later transferred to Broadway in 2012, receiving three Tony award nominations and later embarked on a UK tour in 2013. An official Original London cast recording was released in 2012 which has had over 10 million streams and purchases.

Based on Bruce Joel Rubin’s 1990 Oscar winning hit film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, GHOST IN CONCERT will feature and focus on the music from the Olivier and Tony nominated show, written by six-time Grammy award winning Glen Ballard and multi Grammy award winning Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, including the much loved With You which has featured on Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent and The X Factor, alongside of the iconic Unchained Melody.

GHOST tells the story of lovers Sam and Molly who find themselves in danger walking back to their apartment one night, leaving Sam tragically murdered and trapped between this world and the next. Unable to leave Molly and worried about the ongoing peril she now faces, Sam attempts to communicate with her through the help of dubious psychic Oda Mae Brown.

GHOST THE MUSICAL has been produced in 20 countries across the world including: Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Australia, Japan, Denmark, South Korea, Singapore and Dubai, alongside of two UK National Tours and a North American Tour.

