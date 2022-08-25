Louise Redknapp Will Join the Cast of FRIENDSICAL For Southampton Run

Louise Redknapp is confirmed to make a celebrity guest appearance in the comedy musical Friendsical, written and directed by Miranda Larson [Christmasaurus, The Night Pirates, Cartoon Network Live], for its entire run at Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios from 5 - 7 September 2022 before the show embarks on the rest of its UK-wide tour.

Louise will be joining the cast in Southampton, making a special cameo appearance and performing in musical number 'Richard's Moustache'. As an acclaimed recording artist of albums 'Naked', 'Woman in Me' and as a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Louise is no stranger to taking the stage and delighting an audience.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be a special guest for Friendsical... I've always been such a huge Friends fan as you may know and now finally get a chance to be part of the show (sort of!), I've watched the show for many years so this is super exciting for me," says Louise.

This is the first special guest announcement of many to be announced soon for the rest of the Friendsical UK tour.

Friendsical is an original, unique parody musical inspired by the hugely popular and beloved US TV show Friends.

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe have been with us for nearly 30 years. They are still there for us, and this time a stage show musical parody crams all 10 seasons and 236 episodes into just over two hours of nostalgic fun.

Join all six friends as they sit around the iconic brown couch in Central Perk and take a trip down memory lane, with all the very best inside jokes, unforgettable scenes and storylines included.

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?

Writer-director Miranda Larson says, "From day one of airing, I have been a huge fan of the TV Show, and it has been a dream to stage and celebrate this iconic series. There is something for everyone in Friendsical, from the well-known references to ones that only mega fans (like me) will get. Oh and if you are new to "Friends", then it's a fun musical love story that can be easily followed!"

Playing everyone's favourite friends are Sario Solomon as Joey, Sarah Michelle-Kelly as Monica, Nelson Bettencourt as Ross, Tim Edwards as Chandler, Ally Retberg as Phoebe, Amelia Kinu Muus as Rachel, Olivia Williamson as Hot Girl/Ensemble and Tanveer Singh Devgun as Gunther/Male Ensemble.

With book and lyrics by Miranda Larson and music by Barrie Bignold, Friendsical is choreographed by Darren Carnall and associate choreographer Michael Vinsen. The set and costume is designed by Anthony Lamble with lighting design by Dominic Jeffrey and sound design by Olly Steel. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday and it is produced by Nick Brooke, William Burdett Coutts, Philip Noel and Dave Mauchline.

Friendsical is produced by Brooke Mauchline Productions Ltd in association with Assembly Festival.