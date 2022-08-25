Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Louise Redknapp Will Join the Cast of FRIENDSICAL For Southampton Run

Performances are at Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios from 5 â€“ 7 September 2022.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022 Â 

Louise Redknapp Will Join the Cast of FRIENDSICAL For Southampton Run

Louise Redknapp is confirmed to make a celebrity guest appearance in the comedy musical Friendsical, written and directed by Miranda Larson [Christmasaurus, The Night Pirates, Cartoon Network Live], for its entire run at Southampton's MAST Mayflower Studios from 5 - 7 September 2022 before the show embarks on the rest of its UK-wide tour.

Louise will be joining the cast in Southampton, making a special cameo appearance and performing in musical number 'Richard's Moustache'. As an acclaimed recording artist of albums 'Naked', 'Woman in Me' and as a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Louise is no stranger to taking the stage and delighting an audience.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be a special guest for Friendsical... I've always been such a huge Friends fan as you may know and now finally get a chance to be part of the show (sort of!), I've watched the show for many years so this is super exciting for me," says Louise.

This is the first special guest announcement of many to be announced soon for the rest of the Friendsical UK tour.

Friendsical is an original, unique parody musical inspired by the hugely popular and beloved US TV show Friends.

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe have been with us for nearly 30 years. They are still there for us, and this time a stage show musical parody crams all 10 seasons and 236 episodes into just over two hours of nostalgic fun.

Join all six friends as they sit around the iconic brown couch in Central Perk and take a trip down memory lane, with all the very best inside jokes, unforgettable scenes and storylines included.

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?

Writer-director Miranda Larson says, "From day one of airing, I have been a huge fan of the TV Show, and it has been a dream to stage and celebrate this iconic series. There is something for everyone in Friendsical, from the well-known references to ones that only mega fans (like me) will get. Oh and if you are new to "Friends", then it's a fun musical love story that can be easily followed!"

Playing everyone's favourite friends are Sario Solomon as Joey, Sarah Michelle-Kelly as Monica, Nelson Bettencourt as Ross, Tim Edwards as Chandler, Ally Retberg as Phoebe, Amelia Kinu Muus as Rachel, Olivia Williamson as Hot Girl/Ensemble and Tanveer Singh Devgun as Gunther/Male Ensemble.

With book and lyrics by Miranda Larson and music by Barrie Bignold, Friendsical is choreographed by Darren Carnall and associate choreographer Michael Vinsen. The set and costume is designed by Anthony Lamble with lighting design by Dominic Jeffrey and sound design by Olly Steel. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday and it is produced by Nick Brooke, William Burdett Coutts, Philip Noel and Dave Mauchline.

Friendsical is produced by Brooke Mauchline Productions Ltd in association with Assembly Festival.




More Hot Stories For You


BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan Wins Popcorn Writing Award 2022BROWN BOYS SWIM by Karim Khan Wins Popcorn Writing Award 2022
August 25, 2022

Brown Boys Swim is the winner of the Popcorn Writing Award 2022.Â  Written by Karim Khan (a recipient of Riz Ahmedâ€™s Left Handed Films and Pillars Fund inaugural fellowship and an alumnus of the The North Wallâ€™s ArtsLab programme), this lyrical coming-of-age tale looks at the pressures that surround young Muslim men today.Â 
MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Transfer to the West EndMY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Will Transfer to the West End
August 25, 2022

My Sonâ€™s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?)Â written by and performed byÂ Rob MadgeÂ (Oliver!,Â Les MisÃ©rables)Â and directed byÂ Luke SheppardÂ (& Juliet, In The Heights) celebrates the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, and originally had a critically acclaimed, and sold out run at the Turbine Theatre in 2021.
Birmingham Rep's THE SNOWMAN Comes to Peacock Theatre in NovemberBirmingham Rep's THE SNOWMAN Comes to Peacock Theatre in November
August 25, 2022

Iconic family show The Snowman returns to Peacock Theatre for its 25th anniversary in the West End from Saturday 19 November - Saturday 31 December. The 25th Anniversary London Season is dedicated to creator of The Snowman, Raymond Briggs CBE 1934-2022.
RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to the West End in February 2023RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! Will Transfer to the West End in February 2023
August 25, 2022

The West End transfer has been announced for the critically acclaimed production ofÂ Rodgers & Hammerstein'sÂ Oklahoma!, opening in February 2023 atÂ Wyndham's Theatre, with dates and casting to be announced.
Cast Announced Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the RoseCast Announced Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE at the Rose
August 25, 2022

The full cast for has been announced for the new production of Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle, which will run at the Rose from 1 to 22 October, with a press night on Thursday 6 October 2022.