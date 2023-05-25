London's Hottest Sell-Out Late-Night Live Gig, JAZZ EMU'S PLEASURE GARDEN, Heads To The Clapham Grand

London's hottest sell-out late-night live gig, Jazz Emu's Pleasure Garden, comes to The Clapham Grand for its biggest, most deluxe show yet. A raucous musical comedy show featuring a live band, where dancing IS advised.

Fresh from the Hammersmith Apollo and sell-out gigs across the globe, Jazz Emu and his incredible live band The Cosmique Perfectión will be performing a series of Jazz Emu's finest songs. Featuring musically-backed sets from some ESPECIAL GUEST comedians (TBA), performing songs, sketches, stand-up and more completely unrehearsed bits. Expect smooth grooves, wild solos, HSA-approved stage-dives, and spectacular set pieces that couldn't possibly go wrong.

Jazz Emu says: "The seeds of Sweet Harmony have been planted; the weeds of Imperfect Pitch have been throttled; my Electronic Clarinet has new batteries. I can't wait to unveil to you a garden throbbing with more life than Eden itself. Come and drink and sing and laugh and dance and make love and sniff the rich bouquet of this perfectly manicured Utopia."

Previous guests include Sam Campbell, Emma Sidi, Mawaan Rizwan, Lara Ricote, Lucy Pearman, Giants, Christopher Bliss, Toussaint Douglass and Phil Dunning.

Double Chortle Award winner and viral superstar Jazz Emu was included on The Telegraph's 2022 "Top Shows To See At The Edinburgh Fringe", and the British Comedy Guide's "Best Reviewed Shows At The Edinburgh Fringe". His videos and songs have garnered over 50 million streams, including plays on BBC Radio 1 and multiple performances on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show. There are Jazz Emu TV & Radio series in development.

Country Mile Productions is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated live comedy production company established in 2016, and run by Alex Cartlidge and Kathryn Craigmyle. They are the originating producers of Liz Kingsman's One-Woman Show, which has gone on to run on the West End and Off-Broadway, and was nominated for an Olivier Award. They have also produced critically acclaimed, sell-out shows by Ania Magliano, Britney, Nic Sampson and Sheeps. Their regular charity comedy night, Country Mile Comedy Club, has been described as "exceptionally good" by Time Out, and has been recommended by Chortle, The Independent and The Telegraph.