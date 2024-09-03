London Theatre Week Extends Due to Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to demand, London Theatre Week is extending as it continues to celebrate the West End's theatrical scene. From Monday September 2nd theatre fans can continue to shop exclusively priced tickets starting at just £15 via the TodayTix app and todaytix.com. With over 75 spectacular shows participating, this initiative offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of London theatre at accessible prices.

For seasoned theatre-goers and newcomers alike, London Theatre Week provides a gateway to a diverse array of critically acclaimed productions. This year's lineup includes both established classics like The Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Les Misérables, plus exciting new shows such as MJ The Musical, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! and Mean Girls, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Stephen Crocker, GM, TodayTix London, added, “London Theatre Week is the perfect time for anyone who loves theatre – along with anyone who would like to experience more of the West End's incredible productions – to get tickets for London's biggest and latest hits. There’s truly something for everybody, at prices to suit everybody, too.”

London Theatre Week continues to grow in scale each season, fostering a new generation of theatregoers and highlighting the best of what the West End has to offer. Don't miss this chance to enjoy London's most captivating performances at unbeatable prices.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, visit todaytix.com

Shows participating in London Theatre Week

23.5 Hours, A Face in the Crowd, A Night with Janis Joplin, A Raisin in the Sun, Akram Khan’s Giselle - English National Ballet, Back to the Future, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, Circa’s Duck Pond, Death of England: The Plays (Michael, Delroy & Closing Time), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Concert, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World – The Musical, Fawlty Towers - The Play, Guys & Dolls, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kim's Convenience, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate, Land of the Free, Les Misérables, Maddie Moates Very Curious Christmas, Matilda the Musical, Mean Girls, MJ the Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Next to Normal, One Small Step, Our Country's Good, Pins and Needles, Rocky Horror Show, Sh!tfaced Shakespeare - A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shifters, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Slave Play, Statues, Starlight Express, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Swan Lake (Coliseum), Tattooer, Tender, The 39 Steps, The Baker's Wife, The Book of Mormon, The Buddha of Suburbia, The Cabinet Minister, The Choir of Man, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Duchess, The Fabulist, The Lightest Element, The Lion King, The Lonely Londoners, The Merchant of Venice 1936, The Mousetrap, The Nutcracker – English National Ballet, The Nutcracker (Royal Albert Hall), The Phantom of the Opera, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Purists, The Real Ones, The Real Thing, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, TINK, Viola's Room, Why Am I So Single?, Wolves on Road.

