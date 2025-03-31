London Philharmonic Orchestra Appoints Jesús Herrera as Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the appointment of Spanish-born Jesús Herrera to the role of Artistic Director from June 2025. He joins the Orchestra from Intermusica, where he has been Director, Creative Partnerships & Projects, having returned to the agency in April 2024 after a previous spell as an Artist Manager between 2018–20. At Intermusica, Herrera has been part of the senior leadership team collaborating on overall operations and strategic development, whilst overseeing projects with orchestras and festivals internationally.

Prior to his return to Intermusica, Herrera was General Manager and Artistic Director of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León (OSCyL) and Centro Cultural Miguel Delibes in Valladolid. During his time there, Herrera played a pivotal role in shaping their artistic vision. Under his leadership, he introduced a dynamic artistic team, including Chief Conductor Thierry Fischer and Artistic Partners Elim Chan and Vasily Petrenko. His tenure also saw the launch of several ground-breaking initiatives, such as artist residencies, the creation of a new Chamber Music and Recital Series, the initiation of the OSCyL Youth Orchestra, and a new conducting competition. Additionally, Herrera expanded the orchestra’s international profile, creating a new partnership with Signum Records and taking it to venues such as the Amsterdam Concertgebouw and Hamburg Elbphilharmonie. Committed to dynamic programming, he developed collaborative projects with members of OSCyL and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic, and Vienna Philharmonic, while also spearheading major co-commissions with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, BBC Radio 3, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony.

Herrera studied in Paris and Salzburg, where he graduated in Piano Performance, Music & Musicology, and Music Administration & Management. After actively performing for several years, he transitioned to music management, developing multiple entrepreneurial and social initiatives as a freelance project manager in his early career.

As Artistic Director, Herrera will work alongside the LPO’s CEO David Burke, as well as in close artistic collaboration with Principal Conductor Edward Gardner, Principal Guest Conductor Karina Canellakis and Conductor Emeritus Vladimir Jurowski.

Catherine Høgel, Chair of the LPO Board, and Mark Vines, LPO President, commented, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Jesús Herrera to the London Philharmonic Orchestra as our new Artistic Director. Jesús has a global reputation for his innovative artistic approach, dedication to excellence, and forward-thinking vision. A dynamic and creative strategist, he embraces collaboration and has a strong track record of forging exciting new partnerships to engage with a wide range of audiences. We look forward to working alongside him as he shapes the future of the LPO, bringing fresh ideas and artistic initiatives to our Orchestra, audiences and communities in the years ahead.’

Jesús Herrera commented, ‘I hugely admire the LPO’s artistry and vision, and I truly believe it stands as a model for the 21st-century orchestra – championing an enormous range of repertoire, fostering innovation, and building meaningful community ties. I am tremendously grateful to Intermusica for its support and the many projects we have developed, but I am now incredibly excited to join the LPO’s phenomenal group of first-class musicians and staff, and it will be an honour to contribute to the Orchestra’s extraordinary legacy.’

Edward Gardner, Principal Conductor of the LPO, commented, ‘It was clear talking to Jesús during the interview process that he is an intrepid, unique thinker and a wonderful fit for the future of the LPO. I’m hugely looking forward to having him as a colleague, and to collaborate in further strengthening the Orchestra’s reputation as a world-class ensemble, and enriching the experiences we provide for our audiences.’

Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, Director, Music and London, Arts Council England, commented, ‘We are delighted to see Jesús Herrera join the London Philharmonic Orchestra as its new Artistic Director. With an impressive track record in the industry, his artistic experience and visionary approach will extend the LPO's already impressive work in attracting audiences both here in the UK and across the globe. We very much look forward to seeing the impact of this new partnership in the years ahead.’

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre, commented, ‘This is a very exciting appointment at the LPO, who are a vital part of music-making at the Southbank Centre. Jesús is a bold creative thinker and an explorer of adventurous forms and international practice that will ensure a bright future for classical music in London and beyond.’

