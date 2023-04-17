Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to The Duchess Theatre in London in May

In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are A COUPLE OF SWELLS. The show features some of the most loved songs from the Great American Songbook, all-time favourites from Bernstein, Berlin, Rodgers & Hart and more, all given a contemporary spin and sprinkled with heaps of humour and sizzling chemistry.

A COUPLE OF SWELLS is reminiscent of the great pairings of Dudley Moore and Cleo Laine or Andre Previn and Doris Day. Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe have music in their bones, two unique talents at the top of their game and this brand-new show is original, artfully chaotic and quintessentially English, showcasing Liza's exquisite vocals and Joe's virtuoso piano playing.

Liza and Joe collaborated during lockdown on the mesmerising track 'Bye Bye Blackbird' from Liza's new album The Heart Of It. Their recording received international acclaim and led to creation of this show: a magical pairing celebrating some of the best music ever recorded.

Liza's thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and as one-third of the British satirical comedy group, Fascinating Aida. Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Most recently, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews, and a new show, The Heart Of It, started its 2023 tour at The Other Palace in London.

Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they've just been written. Growing up surrounded by music, Joe's career extends across theatre, TV and radio. He's a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends and The Horne Section and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has released eight albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.