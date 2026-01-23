Listen: West End Performer Killian Donnelly Stars on New Single ‘Humanimate’

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inspired by the intersection between Earth and outer space, ‘Humanimate’ sees West End performer Killian Donnelly (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) take centre stage on the latest single from musical collective LIM – the brainchild of scientists Susan Lim and Christina Teenz Tan, alongside Matthieu Eymard, Daniel Bellusci and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra via Signum Records.

In the track, which centers on the titular alien character, Donnelly stars as the Planetary Scientist, whose declaration marks the discovery of expanded genetic code beyond Earth. Matthieu Eymard and Daniel Bellusci embody the mission’s outcome, charting the transition from dormant matter to the Humanimate’s expressive, blues-inflected vitality. Completing the ensemble, Tom Walsh (No Time To Die) delivers brass fanfares that signal the precise moment life sparks into being.

LIM creator, Susan Lim, said: “Following the return to space by NASA astronauts in 2020, I was inspired to imagine new forms of life as mankind heads back out in to the universe - a combination of human and synthetic (alien) parts. This led to the concept: Human + Inanimate = Humanimate.

Coincidentally, around the same time, physician Steven Benner was working on a NASA-funded project to create an alien life form in a dish. They successfully developed ATGC-SBPZ, an eight-letter code combining human and synthetic genetic codes, which he termed a ‘Hachimoji.' which I bestowed on my Humanimate character.

I was thrilled when Steven Benner attended the World Premiere of Lim Cosmic Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra at the Barbican, London in May 2025 and witnessed his eight-letter genetic code being brought to life on a world stage by the chanting of the chorus by London Voices, accompanying the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and acclaimed pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet."

Killian Donnelly played Jean Valjean to critical acclaim in both the original West End production and the sell-out UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables. His other theatre credits include ‘Bruce Bechdel' in Fun Home at Gate Theatre, Dublin, ‘The Phantom' in The Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre, ‘Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, and more.