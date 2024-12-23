Listen: SISTER ACT Live West End Cast Recording is Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its limited season at the Dominion Theatre earlier this year, the producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have released a live cast album of the show, available now across all streaming platforms.

Listen to the full album below or stream or download on your platform of choice here.

The recording features Beverley Knight as Deloris Van Cartier, Ruth Jones as Mother Superior, Lesley Joseph as Sister Mary Lazarus, Lemar as Curtis Jackson, Clive Rowe as Eddie Souther, Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alison Jiear as Sister Mary Patrick and Carl Mullaney as Monsignor O'Hara.

The cast is completed by Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

Beverley Knight said, “It was such a joy to record our live version of the songs of the icon that is Alan Menken! He is a gift to the art of Musicals. This show is hilarious, but has so much warmth and heart into which myself and our cast could pour every note.”

Ruth Jones said, “My time on stage at the Dominion theatre playing Mother Superior was such a happy time and I'm so proud to have been part of the live cast recording of Sister Act. It's such a joyful show with such uplifting songs. We had an absolute blast recording it - and I'm so excited to listen!”

Composer Alan Menken said, “I am so proud and excited to have this new cast album of Sister Act that so thrillingly captures the power and emotion of this new production. To quote Glenn Slater's brilliant lyrics, this album ‘takes me to heaven'!”

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

The brand-new production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL was directed by Bill Buckhurst and choreographed by Alistair David, with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Sam Cox, Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker and Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin Productions, Evolution Productions, Stephen C Byrd, The Council, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Tilted, Robbie Wilson, Curve and Willette & Manny Klausner.

