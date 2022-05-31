Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra Makes UK Debut With THE KING SYMPHONIC: THE MUSIC OF ELVIS PRESLEY at Cadogan Hall

Playing in London for the first time ever, the acclaimed Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra are delighted to bring their US hit show - The King Symphonic: The Music of Elvis Presley - to London's Cadogan Hall on 17th June 2022.

Combining a heady mixture of classical performances and the best-loved songs of Elvis Pressley, the show will feature vocals from Grammy-nominated vocalist and producer Shea Arender under the direction of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra's newly appointed Principal Guest Conductor, Toby Cruse.



Presented by Worldwide Entertainment, The King Symphonic will take Elvis fans on a symphonic journey of his greatest hits. Audiences will experience a breath-taking performance jam-packed with classics such as Can't Help Falling in Love, Suspicious Minds, It's Now or Never and Blue Suede Shoes.

Shea Arender has amassed international recognition through his work as a symphonic and Broadway producer, with previous production credits including the Tony Award-nominated musical A Night with Janis Joplin. As CEO of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra, Arender is at the forefront of delivering world-class symphonic programming to a global audience. Speaking about their London debut, Shea said:

"I'm incredibly excited about debuting in the UK. It's amazing that over 40 years after his death his music lives on and remains so popular among audiences the world over. I'm looking forward to representing my heritage, and Elvis' too, and performing these beautiful songs in a symphonic setting at Cadogan Hall."

Following the inaugural performance of The King Symphonic: The Music of Elvis Presley, Worldwide Entertainment has announced that in 2023, the concert will return to the UK to complete a tour of some of the UK's major concert halls.

Tickets - https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/the-king-symphonic-the-music-of-elvis-presley