LOVE YOU BLEED & DIRTY Tour is Coming to the UK in January

Malina Moye is heading to the United Kingdom to co-headline the "Love You Bleed & Dirty Tour" with Grammy nominee Danielle Nicole. The tour will make stops in five cities including, Southampton, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, and finally London on January 8th where Malina and Daniel will co-headline the January Blues Festival.

Malina states, "I'm thrilled to be bringing my Dirty Tour to the U.K. I love the country and London has always been one of my favorite places to visit. Yes, I'm excited to perform, but I couldn't resist the best part, which is joining forces with the incredible Danielle Nicole who flat out rocks," declares Moye. "I look forward to seeing and meeting everyone, and I promise the tour will be a good time with amazing energy."

Danielle adds, "I've loved and respected Malina for years. To get to a tour with a powerful and amazing woman such as her is a dream come true!"

The singer-songwriter, lefty guitarist will be playing songs from her current Billboard charting album "Dirty," which was critically acclaimed and landed in the top five on Guitar World Magazine's Greatest Guitar Albums of the Year list, as well as music from fan favorite past albums.

As a genre-defying artist, Malina Moye has played Eric Clapton's most recent Crossroads Festival and was the first female guitarist on the Experience Hendrix tour alongside, Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Zakk Wylde to name only a few. Moye's viral hit "Enough" launched the #IAMENOUGH movement garnering over 70 million impressions across all platforms. She is also a TV personality on two series including AXS TV's SPIN magazine's 100 greatest Rock Stars and the Top 10 revealed. For more info, see dates below and check out Malina and Danielle's websites.

Jan 7 - The 1865 Southampton UK

Jan 8 - January Blues Festival 229 London UK

Jan 10 - The Robin 2 Wolverhampton, UK

Jan 11 - Band On The Wall Manchester, UK

Jan 13 - La Belle Angele Edinburgh, UK

MalinaMoye.com

DanielleNicoleMusic.com