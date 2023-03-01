Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LET'S BUILD! New Interactive Show for 2 - 5 Year Olds Comes to The Polka Theatre

Performances run 1 April - 21 May.

Mar. 01, 2023 Â 
LET'S BUILD! New Interactive Show for 2 - 5 Year Olds Comes to The Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre's Spring 2023 season continues with LET'S BUILD!, the premiere of a new interactive show for 2 - 5-year-olds, in the Adventure Theatre: the versatile studio space in the recently revamped Polka building in Wimbledon.

Follow two very curious builders who are committed to getting the job done. Their biggest challenge is they have never built anything before...

A hilarious, interactive exploration of how we learn to live amongst the buildings, noises and people all around us. Let's Build! embraces the magic of discovering things for the first time, where mistakes are a door to something new.

Audiences will be invited to get building too, as part of a stay and play. Will things turn out wonderfully or could they topple to the ground?

Calling all builders, makers and shakers of the future - we need your help!

The 'Builders' in Let's Build! will be Marshall Defender Nyanhete, whose credits include Icarus (Unicorn), Water Bread and Salt (Tangle/ UK Tour), and Volpone (UK Tour) and Joey Holden, whose most recent stage credits include The Xmas Cracker (Hull Truck Theatre); The Tempest and Bleak House (Creation Theatre Company); and Peter Pan (Hull Truck Theatre).

Directed by Trina Haldar, designed by Verity Quinn and with lighting design by Rajiv Pattani, Let's Build! has been created in collaboration with Mapping, a Creative Europe funded programme which explores the aesthetics of performing arts for Early Years. The noises and sounds of the city will be captured by award-winning music composer and Indo-Jazz musician Arun Ghosh.

Polka's Artistic Director Helen Matravers said, 'Let's Build! is the perfect combination of hilarity, surprising discoveries and working out how to cope when things don't go quite to plan. Trina Haldar and Verity Quinn have created the perfect playground for young audiences to explore the built environments around them, and centres the child's experience brilliantly by asking "what would you change"? We can't wait to welcome the architects, builders, town planners and explorers of tomorrow to Polka to clown around in a brand-new city, built especially for and by them."

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Polka underwent a major renovation, re-opening in 2021, and continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies, and a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0 - 12. The redevelopment meant Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

The space is also fully accessible with a large, friendly cafÃ©, free-to-access outdoor and indoor play areas, a shop, a book corner and comfy places to sit.



Full Cast Announced for ABIGAILS PARTY UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for ABIGAIL'S PARTY UK & Ireland Tour
The renownedÂ London Classic TheatreÂ have announced the full cast for their UK and Ireland tour ofÂ Mike Leighâ€™s classic comedy,Â Abigailâ€™s Party.Â 
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
International bestselling author Kate Mosse OBE brings her first ever theatre tour, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
February 28, 2023

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28Â February - 11Â March.
Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in MarchLauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March
February 28, 2023

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.
Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's WellsLes Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells
February 28, 2023

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben 'Rubix' Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars BeyoncÃ©, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.Â Â Â 
Omnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's DayOmnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's Day
February 28, 2023

Omnibus Theatre celebrates International Women's Day on 8th March 2023 with a month of work from female theatre makers exploring life through the lens of womanhood. Learn more about the full season here!
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONSAdditional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
February 28, 2023

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
share