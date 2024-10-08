Kit Young and Ruby Bentall Will Lead ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare’s Globe has announcedthe cast of All’s Well That Ends Well, directed by Chelsea Walker (Visit from an Unknown Woman, Hampstead Theatre) in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. The cast comprises Catrin Aaron as Widow, Ruby Bentall as Helen, Emilio Doorgasingh as Lafew, Richard Katz as King of France, Caroline Moroney as Ensemble / Cover, Georgia-Mae Myers as Diana, Kwami Odoom as Dumaine, Siobhán Redmond as Countess, William Robinson as Paroles, Sachin K. Sharma as Ensemble / Cover, Adam Wadsworth as Morgan, and Kit Young as Bertram.

Director Chelsea Walker says: “All’s Well that Ends Well is a thriller-esque social satire which interrogates power dynamics across class, gender and sexuality, and explores how far we’ll go to save face. It requires a bold, playful ensemble of actors who are up for rediscovering and reframing this play for today’s audience. I’m very excited to be working with such a talented, fearless company and I look forward to seeing what we create together.”

All’s Well That Ends Well has candlelight design by Bethany Gupwell, with music composed by Simon Slater, Sofia Gallucci as Assistant Director, Rosanna Vize as Co-Costume Designer and Set Designer, and Megan Rarity as Co-Costume Designer and Costume Supervisor. Michela Meazza is Movement Director, Kevin McCurdy is Fight Director, Lucy Fennell is Intimacy Director, and Annemette Verspeak is Voice & Text.



All’s Well That Ends Well was cast by Becky Paris, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Comments