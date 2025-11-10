Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker Will Bring GRAVITY Tour Around the UK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this year, West End and Broadway legends Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker played a very special show at London's iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It ended with Tucker saying 'this isn't the end'... and she wasn't wrong.

This leading trio of vocal powerhouses will be taking Gravity on tour around the UK, bringing energy, talent and fun to five cities up and down the country.

Gravity isn't just a performance; it brings the West End outside of London. With Ellis playing the first British Elphaba in Wicked, Dearman being the first and only performer to play both Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked and Tucker playing Elphaba on both Broadway and the West End, the ‘Gravity' name feels apt from a trio who have definitely earned their title as musical theatre's leading women.

But fans won't just be getting songs from Wicked. With a collective back catalogue consisting of We Will Rock You, Cats, Oliver, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Guys and Dolls, Evita, Grease, Joseph, The Great Gatsby, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago and more, this tour is for everyone and anyone who has enjoyed a piece of musical theatre throughout their lives.

As well as powerhouse performances of theatre's biggest hits, you can expect Kerry bringing in songs from the days she toured with Queen's guitarist Brian May, Rachel nodding to her time on BBC show I'd Do Anything and Louise bringing back her infamous Eva Perón. This show is a musical theatre fan's dream.



Gravity is a show that celebrates the defining roles of Ellis, Dearman and Tucker Individually, these women can bring a sold-out crowd to their feet. Collectively, it's a unique experience of sheer talent. This show is the journey that turned a successful trio into stars.



"This show is just epic. One of the first proper things I did in my career was the ensemble of The Wizard of Oz where I played so many different roles. I think that's where I realised how much I enjoy being part of a team and that's exactly what I love about Gravity. We have each other's backs, are constantly championing each other and we just want to put on the best show possible."

Kerry Ellis



"Being with Kerry and Rachel is honestly wonderful because there's no competition. We've always supporting one another and we're constantly cheering each other on with little messages of good luck. I've never felt more comfortable on stage than I do when I'm with my friends and I can't wait to do it again on the Gravity tour."

Louise Dearman



"Gravity is a collection of songs that have genuinely shaped us - past present and hopefully future. We've chosen music that inspires us and that we truly love performing together. And to be honest, I couldn't imagine sharing the stage with two more brilliant and beautiful humans."

Rachel Tucker



The concert is co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment, with musical direction by James Doughty and choreography by Chrissy Dahlen.



Pre-sale tickets are available on 13th November at 10am with general sale available on Friday 14th November at 10am.

Tour Dates

April 10th 2026

MANCHESTER: OPERA HOUSE



April 12th 2026

BIRMINGHAM: HIPPODROME



April 22nd 2026

GLASGOW: KING'S THEATRE



April 23rd 2026

EDINBURGH: PLAYHOUSE



April 28th 2026

CANTERBURY: MARLOWE THEATRE