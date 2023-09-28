Kali's PHANTASMAGORIA By Deepika Arwind Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

Performances begin 5 October at Belgrade Theatre.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Kali Theatre presents the world premiere of Phantasmagoria - a gripping psychological horror for our times by internationally acclaimed Indian playwright Deepika Arwind in her British debut.

Exploring the dangers of divisive politics, populism, and unbridled social media, Phantasmagoria pits the terror of speaking out against the fear of staying quiet and shows how fear can be manufactured and manipulated with chilling consequences. 

Celebrated student activist Mehrosh has been invited to an isolated house in the middle of a forest to take part in a debate with a powerful political adversary from the ruling party. It's a chance to make her voice heard. But fearful of the coming conflict, surrounded by eerie shadows and mysterious noises, and increasingly uncertain of what she is told, Mehrosh starts to struggle with a growing paranoia that the people around her are not what they seem.

Deepika Arwind is an international playwright and theatre-maker originally from Bangalore whose work has been presented across India, the USA and Europe and has won or been nominated for several high-profile awards. She is currently a fellow at the Akademie Schloss Solitude in Stuttgart with recent residencies including playwright-in-residence at Jagriti Theatre in Bangalore and at Residenztheater in Munich. She was part of the International Conference of Insecurity with a collective of writers from four continents.

The cast is: Antony Bunsee (The Comedy of Errors, RSC / EastEnders, BBC), Ulrika Krishnamurti (Made in India, Belgrade Theatre/Soho Theatre - Offie nominated), Hussina Raja (The Wife Of Willesden, Kiln / Man Like Mobeen, BBC) and Tania Rodrigues (Midnight's Children, RSC). The production is designed by Roisin Martindale with Consultant Designer Miriam Nabarro, with lighting design by Neil Brinkworth, sound design by Dinah Mullen and video design by Gillian Tan.

The play's development included a staged reading as part of Kali's Theatre's International Plays. This was the most recent of three biennial week-long festivals introducing writers to audiences and industry. The previous seasons led to the production of Homing Birds by Rukhsana Ahmad and Noor by Azma Dar with two further plays currently scheduled for production.

Deepika Arwind, playwright: “I started writing Phantasmagoria as I was interested in how we talk, debate, and argue with each other across the manufactured sharp edges we're made to believe we occupy. I hope experiencing Phantasmagoria makes audiences feel and think. I hope they think about the person they most disagree with. Perhaps even measure the distance between them and think about what it might mean to walk it.”

 

Helena Bell, Artistic Director, Kali Theatre: “The minute I read this compelling play, I knew Kali had to programme it. It really speaks to the zeitgeist, asking serious political questions but delivered with a deft grace. The collision of reality and psychological horror is irresistible.

Now more than ever it feels crucial for companies such as Kali to contribute to discussions around pressing global issues - hence our recently commissioned festival of plays with international themes of which Phantasmagoria was one. The creative team have since been developing every aspect of the play with additional support from The National Theatre Studio's Generate programme. We're looking forward to welcoming audiences to this unusual and unique international play.”

Performances

VENUE: Belgrade Theatre, Belgrade Square, Coventry, CV1 1GS

DATES + TIMES: 5 – 7 October 2023 at 7.45pm + 2.15pm matinee on 7 October

BOX OFFICE: 024 7655 3055 / Click Here
TICKETS: £10 - £24

VENUE: Northern Stage, Barras Bridge, Newcastle, NE1 7RH

DATES + TIMES: 10 - 12 October 2023 at 7.30pm

BOX OFFICE: 0191 230 5151 / www.northernstage.co.uk
TICKETS: £12, £10 (under 16s)

VENUE: Southwark Playhouse Borough, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD

DATES + TIMES: 1 – 25 November 2023: Mon – Sat at 8pm + 3.30pm matinee on 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 November

BOX OFFICE: 020 7407 0234 / www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk
TICKETS: £20, £16 (concessions), previews £16




