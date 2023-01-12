Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KILLING THE CAT Gets World Premiere at Riverside Studios in March

Performances run 17 March – 22 April.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Musical Theatre stars Madalena Alberto and Tim Rogers are to star in the world première of the musical 'Killing The Cat'.

Madalena Alberto has played some of the most coveted roles in Musical Theatre, including the title role in 'Evita', Nettie Fowler in 'Carousel', Velma Kelly in 'Chicago', Fantine in 'Les Miserables', Grizabella in 'Cats'.

Tim Rogers' many leading roles include Judas Iscariot in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', Alex in 'Aspects of Love', Tony in 'West Side Story', The Man in 'Whistle Down the Wind'.

What happens when you're falling for someone but don't share their beliefs? What happens when you're so sure you're right you won't move an inch? Does love stand a chance?

In the heady world of the romantic poets, scientific theories and certainties, can lust and love keep two polar opposites together beyond the first night?

'Killing The Cat' is a new transatlantic collaboration between an Anglo-American writing team and UK and US producers. With book and lyrics by 'Walking With Dinosaurs' writer Warner Brown and music by radical American composer Joshua Schmidt, 'Killing The Cat' has its world première in London this spring, directed by Jenny Eastop, at Riverside Studios from 17 March to 22 April, 2023.




