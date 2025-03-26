Julie Weston Appointed Executive Director of Orange Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange Tree Theatre has appointed Julie Weston as Executive Director and co-CEO, working alongside Artistic Director and co-CEO Tom Littler. Weston will transition from her current role as Interim Deputy Executive Director at the OT to take over as Executive Director from Hanna Streeter, effective as of this summer.



Julie Weston said today, “I’m thrilled to have been appointed as the new Executive Director at the Orange Tree to work alongside the brilliant Tom Littler as co-CEO. Hanna Streeter leaves behind a great legacy and I’m delighted to be following in her footsteps. As a much loved and highly respected theatre, it will be a joy and honour to be part of the Orange Tree’s future, including our exciting capital development plans.”



Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Tom Littler added, “Julie has proved herself an astute and gifted leader of a range of organisations. In a competitive process, her exceptional range of experience and expertise stood out, as did her love of great drama and the artists who make it. This summer, the Orange Tree team will bid a fond and grateful farewell to Hanna Streeter, who has transformed the theatre's fortunes during her six years here. But we will also be excited to welcome Julie into her new role. I'm looking forward to sharing the leadership of the OT with her and guiding this magical theatre to fresh adventures.”



Julie Weston has extensive experience leading organisations across the non-profit and arts sectors. Prior to joining the OT, Weston’s roles included Chief Operating Officer at The Audience Agency, Director of Operations at WAC Arts, a charity offering inclusive performing arts programmes, and as Interim Executive Director at both Cardboard Citizens, a charity offering life-changing theatre opportunities for homeless people, and the award-winning Frantic Assembly. She also brings a wealth of administrative and HR leadership following roles with the Edinburgh International Book Festival, British Heart Foundation and within the National Health Service.





Comments