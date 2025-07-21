Jordan Stephens Will Make His Stage Debut in ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at The Young Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative, musician, writer, performer, and one half of the chart-topping duo, Rizzle Kicks, Jordan Stephens will make his stage debut in the Young Vic's upcoming production of Entertaining Mr Sloane, directed by Young Vic Artistic Director and CEO Nadia Fall.

The production plays at the venue 15 September - 8 November 2025 with a press night on 24 September.

Jordan will be joined by Christopher Fairbank (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet) and the previously announced Tamzin Outhwaite (Abigail's Party) and Daniel Cerqueira (A Gentleman in Moscow) in Joe Orton's queer cult classic - a ruthless, dark comedy that remains as provocative and shocking today as it was 62 years ago.

Jordan Stephens said: “I love the Young Vic and feel incredibly grateful to have this opportunity. I'm terrified and excited. I couldn't have imagined my stage debut arriving in this way, with such an iconic, wicked play and under the certified guidance of Nadia Fall- as well as stage veterans in Tamzin, Daniel and Chris. What an honour.”

Director Nadia Fall added: “Jordan Stephens is an artistic polymath, from writing and screen to music and his campaigning. I'm incredibly excited to be directing his stage debut. He has the ear of a new generation who will be discovering Orton for the first time through Jordan's Sloane, the thought of that is simply thrilling. Together with the rest of the brilliant cast, I cannot wait to channel the downright audacity of this play!”

Rizzle Kicks recently made a comeback after a 9 year hiatus with a brand new album and a summer of appearances at Glastonbury, Boardmasters, The Great Escape and Big Feastival, as well as a successful UK tour. Jordan Stephens is also an accomplished actor, with television credits including The Ex-Wife for 2 series, Starstruck and Catastrophe and films including Teen Spirit and Star Wars: Rogue One. He also hosted ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz for 4 series.

Having spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health, Jordan has been active in raising awareness around existing stigma. His mental health campaign #IAMWHOLE reached over 120 million people online and was mentioned in the Houses of Parliament

The creative team for Entertaining Mr Sloane brings together Set & Costume Designer Peter McKintosh, Lighting Designer Richard Howell, Sound Designer Tingying Dong, Movement Director James Cousins, Casting Director Amy Ball CDG, Fight and Intimacy Director Haruka Kuroda, Voice & Dialect Coach Richard Ryder, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Designer Carole Hancock, Costume Supervisor Yvonne Milnes, Props Supervisor Jamie Owens and Jerwood Assistant Director Alex Hurst.

When lonely Kath (Tamzin Outhwaite) offers the mysterious Mr Sloane (Jordan Stephens) a room to rent in the family home, her businessman brother Ed (Daniel Cerqueira) does not approve. After all, what will people say? But soon, he becomes equally taken with the charismatic young Sloane. Only their old Dada (Christopher Fairbank) remains wary, convinced that he recognises this stranger. What begins as a convenient living arrangement spirals into a dangerous game of desire and deceit.