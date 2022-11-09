John Tiffany Will Direct World Première Of Nicole Taylor's New Musical WILD ROSE

Patrick Daly of Caledonia Productions has announced the forthcoming opening of the world première of a new musical Wild Rose, written by Nicole Taylor (Three Girls, The C Word, The Nest) and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch). Based on Taylor's critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name, the production will begin in Scotland, with venue, dates and casting to be announced. The stage adaptation is produced by Patrick Daly of Caledonia Productions, with Faye Ward of Fable Pictures and Nia Janis of Playful Productions as Executive Producers.

Released to critical acclaim in 2018, the film, directed by Tom Harper, produced by Ward, and blessed with an incredible soundtrack, won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Feature Film, Best Writer for Nicole and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley - the latter was also nominated for a BAFTA Film Award. It was nominated and won several other awards, including for 10 Independent Film Award nominations, winning the Best Independent Film Award for Best Music; as well as several awards for Best Original Song for Glasgow (No Place Like Home) including the Critics' Choice Award.

Nicole Taylor said today "When the character of Rose-Lynn Harlan first roared into my head some 13 years ago, shouting, swearing and of course, singing, I aways dreamt she might have a theatrical afterlife. That this is coming to pass under the direction of the great John Tiffany, whose work I have adored ever since I saw Black Watch, is a source of such pride and such excitement. There's no story that means more to me than this one - this mad passionate love letter to my twin obsessions, Glasgow and country music. I never imagined the film would strike a chord with so many people, nor that strangers would come up to me in the street (still!) and yell "My mince is your mince". It's a true joy to be reunited with Rose-Lynn and Marion, and to experience them anew via John's theatrical imagination and I'm delighted too that the production will begin in Scotland.

John Tiffany added, "I saw Wild Rose in 2019 and thought it was brilliant. It's a hilarious, moving, truthful and totally life-affirming piece of filmmaking. I remember thinking then that the story might also find a natural home on a stage. I was already a big fan of Nicole Taylor after seeing Three Girls so when Patrick Daly, Faye Ward and Nicole approached me I jumped at the chance to meet them. My formative years were spent in Glasgow, both as a student at the University (when I first went to Glasgow's Grand Ole Opry) and later at The National Theatre of Scotland, so the final song Glasgow (No Place Like Home) holds a special place in my heart."

Rose-Lynn Harlan is bursting with talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail, all she wants is to get the hell out of Glasgow and make it to Nashville as a country singer, but with an ankle tag, a curfew and two young kids, her dreams are far removed from her reality. Caught between hope and responsibility Rose-Lynn must find her place and her voice. A comedy drama about mothers and daughters, home and belonging, and three chords and the truth.

Acclaimed screenwriter Nicole Taylor's credits for television include Three Girls (which won five BAFTAs including for Best Writer and Best Mini Series), The C Word and The Nest. For film, Nicole wrote the multi-award-winning Wild Rose. She is currently adapting David Nicholls' novel One Day into a 14 part series for Netflix.

John Tiffany directs. For his work on Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, he received the Olivier Award for Best Director, one of a record-breaking nine Oliviers received by the production. The production is now playing in six territories worldwide. He directed Once for which he was the recipient of multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway. As Associate Director of The Royal Court Theatre, his work includes Road, The Twits, Hope and The Pass. He was the director of Let The Right One In for The National Theatre of Scotland, which transferred to The Royal Court Theatre, West End and St. Ann's Warehouse. His other work for The National Theatre of Scotland includes Macbeth (also Broadway), Enquirer, The Missing, Peter Pan, The House of Bernarda Alba, Transform Caithness: Hunter, Be Near Me, Nobody Will Ever Forgive Us, The Bacchae, Black Watch - for which he won the Olivier and Critics' Circle Best Director Awards, Elizabeth Gordon Quinn and Home: Glasgow. Other recent credits include The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T, on Broadway, EIF and in the West End, and The Ambassador at BAM. Tiffany was Associate Director of The National Theatre of Scotland from 2005 to 2012, and was a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University in the 2010-2011 academic year.

Caledonia Productions: Patrick Daly (Producer) works across television/film and stage. Feature films include August Osage County, Una and Galveston and the current series Shrink streaming on Peacock . Theatre credits include The Mountaintop, Tribes, The Effect and the upcoming stage musicals Local Hero and Sing Street. Patrick also oversees all live stage projects for EON Productions.