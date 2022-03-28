John Owen-Jones Announces Three Special Shows Across the UK

Award winning West End and Broadway star John Owen-Jones is to perform three very special shows this autumn.

The LES MISERABLES and The Phantom Of The Opera star will take to the stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End along with shows in Lancashire and Leeds:

Sun Sept 4 Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Lancashire

Sun Sept 11 Leeds City Varieties Hall

Sun Sept 18 Her Majesty's Theatre, London

John Owen-Jones is famous for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES in the West End and on Broadway - and still holds claim to being the youngest actor in history to have played the role. He's played The Phantom more than any other actor in the show's West End history - meaning he'll feel right at home at Her Majesty's Theatre, where the show is based.

Fans will experience an intimate performance from John as he celebrates the songs of his career mixing personal favourites, new and old, alongside some of his most well-known performances from Phantom of the Opera and LES MISERABLES. Expect to hear classics including Bring Him Home (LES MISERABLES), Music of the Night (The Phantom Of The Opera), Anthem (Chess), Evermore (Beauty And The Beast) and many more.

Speaking about the shows John said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be presenting my own shows this autumn. Not only will I get to perform in a theatre very special to me at Her Majesty's but I will also be heading to Lancashire and Leeds.

"It is always an honour to walk out on stage and perform the songs that have been so present throughout my career so I will endeavour to make sure these three shows are very special for everyone."

Born and raised in South Wales, John Owen-Jones left home at the age of 19 to study acting at the prestigious Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. And now in a career spanning 30 years, he has worked as an actor and singer in theatres across the UK and internationally.

Alongside a stunning stage career, he has released six solo albums and two compilation albums Hallelujah (2006), John Owen-Jones (2009), Unmasked (2011), Rise (2015), Music of the Night (Japan-only compilation 2016), Bring Him Home (compilation 2017), Spotlight (2019) featuring The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and most recently The Christmas Album (2021).

John Owen-Jones is presented by live music and event promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with theatre producers Lambert Jackson Productions.

Jamie Lambert of Lambert Jackson said: "John Owen-Jones is an incredible talent within British musical theatre. We are very excited to be working with him on these three very special shows and now look forward to bringing him to the stage in September."

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, added: "We have had the pleasure of working with John on a number of productions but this is now very special to be presenting him in his own show.

