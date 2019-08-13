Joel Montague Takes Over the Role of Mendel in FALSETTOS

Due to unforeseen scheduling complications, Matt Cardle has sadly had to withdraw from the upcoming UK premiere of Falsettos at The Other Palace.

Celebrated West End musical theatre performer, Joel Montague (Kiss Me Kate/Fat Friends/School Of Rock/Funny Girl/Urinetown), will be stepping in to replace Matt in the role of Mendel.

The hotly anticipated UK premiere of Falsettos, the Tony Award winning musical by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book), will open as previously planned from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September.

Matt Cardle, said, "I am truly sorry that circumstances beyond our control have led to my departure from Falsettos. It has been such a hard decision for us to make, as I know Tara Overfield-Wilkinson is going to deliver the most incredible show. It's a complex and exciting show and I can't wait to watch the world-class cast bring this to life at The Other Palace and urge anyone who hasn't yet bought tickets to do so before the run sells out. I for one won't miss the chance to watch it."

Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, Director, said, "On behalf of myself and the entire company we want to wish Matt all the love and support he needs for having made such a difficult decision to step away from Falsettos. I understand and respect his gruelling schedule and I hope to work with him again in the future."

David Hutchinson, Selladoor Worldwide CEO, said, "We are gutted to be losing Matt from our tight knit family. Matt's schedule between performing each evening, and rehearsing for this beautiful but demanding show - has taken its toll, and we're sorry he can't continue on this journey. We are, however, very lucky that Joel Montague has agreed to step into the role, and are so excited for what he will bring to Falsettos. He is a welcome addition to our company, who are working hard to bring together what I believe will be a very special show indeed."

Joel Montague joins the previously announced Natasha J Barnes (Cordelia), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Gemma Knight-Jones (Charlotte), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina), Oliver Savile (Whizzer), Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris and James Williams (Jason) and Matthew McKenna (Understudy) and Natasha O'Brien (Understudy).

Love can tell a million stories.

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and their lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

The production is directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, with designs by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and is produced by Selladoor Worldwide.

Box Office: 0207 087 7900

Falsettos Website: www.falsettoslondon.com

The Other Palace Website: www.theotherpalace.co.uk/falsettos





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You