Jodie Whittaker, Daniel Ryan, and Jason Watkins Join BBC's DEAR ENGLAND Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The BBC has announced the starting line-up for new drama Dear England (4x60), based on James Graham's hit National Theatre play about Gareth Southgate and the England men's football team. Produced by Left Bank Pictures (This City is Ours, The Crown) filming has now commenced in the South of England, and the series will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026.

As previously announced, Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, Shakespeare in Love) will reprise his Olivier award nominated role as Gareth Southgate. With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land. The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can't the England team win at their own game?

Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Toxic Town) joins the cast as Pippa Grange, the England men's team psychologist, while Jason Watkins (The Game, The Crown) is former FA chairman Greg Dyke and John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) reprises his stage role as former FA chairman Greg Clarke. Daniel Ryan (The Bay, The Hack) is Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men's team. Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) will also star as fictional coach, Mike Webster.

Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Josh Barrow (Hostage) and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd reprise their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli. Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) is Harry Kane, Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) is Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) is Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay (Piglets) is Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) is Jude Bellingham, David Shields (Masters of the Air) is Jordan Henderson, Hamish Frew (Generation Z) is Eric Dier, Alfie Middlemiss (Waterloo Road) is Phil Foden, Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) is Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) is Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield (Unforgivable) is Wayne Rooney and newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons are Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard respectively.

Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England's football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. The stage play premiered at The National Theatre to five-star reviews, winning an Olivier award for ‘Best New Play' and a sell-out run in 2023. It returned to The National Theatre earlier this year before embarking on a national tour.

Writer and Executive Producer, James Graham, says: “Bringing the national game to The National Theatre over two years ago was one of the most rewarding moments of my writing life. Getting to tell this inspiring story of Gareth's quiet revolution, and its themes of redemption, resilience, kindness and compassion in sport. To kick off its journey on screen now, and on our national broadcaster, is a huge opportunity and I'm so grateful to world class cast and creative team we've assembled.”

Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures, says: “This is a premier league creative team and alongside the brilliant original team of James Graham, Rupert Goold and Joseph Fiennes we are over the moon to be reunited with Paul Whittington - who directed with such flair on The Crown. Jodie is pitch perfect as psychologist Pippa Grange and we are joined by a team of exciting actors joining the England squad. We are ready for kick off!”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “We're so thrilled to announce such a fantastic cast for Dear England and it has been a joy to witness the comradery within this top team as they start filming. With Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker leading the cast, Rupert Goold and Paul Whittington directing and Left Bank Pictures producing, BBC viewers are in for a real treat.”

Dear England (4x60) was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. James Graham will write the series, with Rupert Goold (Judy, King Charles III, The Hollow Crown), who directed Dear England on stage directing episode one. Paul Whittington (This Town, The Crown, White House Farm) will direct episodes two to four. Tina Pawlik (Ted Lasso, Top Boy) is the producer. Executive producers are James Graham and Rupert Goold, Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson for Left Bank Pictures, and Jo McClellan and Sami El-Hadi for the BBC. Sony Pictures Television will distribute Dear England internationally.

Dear England will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next year.