Joan Vázquez Returns To London With FEELING GOOD

The performance is on Wednesday, 12th October 2022, 7.00pm.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Joan Vázquez Returns To London With FEELING GOOD

After his sold-out performances of Something's Coming: a Sondheim tribute and his successful Paquito Forever, Joan Vázquez is back at Crazy Coqs with FEELING GOOD, a Rat-Pack evening and a crooner vibe, with tunes from his latest album by Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern and Leslie Bricusse, specially arranged for the occasion by the Feeling Good Trio.

FEELING GOOD is a celebration full of swing to beat the band with fresh versions of the legendary "I Get a Kick out of you", "Nature Boy" or "Too Darn Hot", wrapped up with stories about art, love and life.

FEELING GOOD will make its London premiere at Crazy Coqs on Wednesday 12th October 2022, 7.00pm.

Joan Vázquez -with the Feeling Good Trio- brings a smooth night out of jazz, music theatre and comedy.

West End guest star Laura Pitt-Pulford will join Joan Vazquez for a special duet. Laura's theatre credits include Jane in The Witches of Eastwick in concert (Sondheim Theatre), Louise in Gypsy in concert (Alexandra Palace), Marlene Dietrich in Piaf (Nottingham Playhouse/Leeds Playhouse), Falsettos (The Other Palace), Little Miss Sunshine (Arcola Theatre), Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity (Pimlico Opera), Flowers for Mrs Harris (Chichester Festival Theatre & Sheffield Crucible), Nancy in Oliver (Curve), Milly Bradon in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), for which she received an Olivier Award nomination, and Maria in The Sound of Music (Curve).

Regarding the opening of FEELING GOOD in London, Joan says: 'I'm excited to bring this show to Zédel. It feels like the perfect place for an American Songbook rep. And it feels good to be back this time with a band of three! '

Joan's credits include Paquito Forever (Barcelona and Claude in Hair, Frank in Merrily We Roll Along, Sky in Mamma Mia! and Lockwood in The History Boys, in the recent Barcelona and Madrid productions. Other credits include Abdullah in the world première of Bagdad Café directed by Percy Adlon, My Fair Lady, and the first Spanish production of Rent, directed by Abby Epstein and Michael Greif. He is now on tour with Ocaña, for which he received the Barcelona Crtitics' Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Joan has regularly worked with repertory companies in Barcelona such as Gataro, The Zombie Company, La Barni or El Musical Més Petit, in revues, cabaret and fringe productions such as Flor de Nit, Le Llaman Copla and Off-Broadway. His writing credits include Se fue en un barco (The Ship that got away), a play about Spanish post-war refugees.


