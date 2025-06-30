Jermyn Street Theatre Reveals 2025 Autumn Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Tony-Award winner Sarah Travis and Richard Stirling's new musical Extraordinary Women in rehearsals, Jermyn Street Theatre's Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Director Penny Horner and Co-Artistic Director and Executive Producer David Doyle, have announced full programming for the 2025 Autumn Season. The season includes three main-stage productions, a series of one-night events, and an innovative audio theatre project.

The season opens with a major revival of Samuel Beckett's Cascando, directed by Pan Pan's Artistic Director Gavin Quinn. This is followed by the world premiere of Ragdoll, a new play by Katherine Moar inspired by the Patty Hearst trial and directed by Josh Seymour. Moar returns to the theatre following her critically acclaimed production of Farm Hall which later transferred to the West End. Next, Guildford Shakespeare Company bring their new production of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, continuing their ongoing collaboration with the venue - Abigail Pickard Price directs.

Jermyn Street Theatre will also host several one-night only performances. Highlights include It's All Greek starring Siân Phillips and Robert Powell; Beowulf; Macready! Dickens' Theatrical Friend; and Haunted Shadows: The Gothic Tales of Edith Nesbit. Additionally, the season features The Archive Speaks, an audio theatre project co-produced with the Kenya International Theatre Festival presenting six original audio dramas exploring Kenya's colonial past. The theatre continues to support emerging talent through its partnership with Women in Theatre Lab, offering seed and full commissions to emerging and mid-career female playwrights. Jermyn Street Theatre also renews its role as theatre partner to the Foreign Affairs Theatre Translator Mentorship (FATT), continuing its support for emerging translators of theatre into English. The mentorship concludes with a public showcase at the theatre. Full details for the showcase will be announced at a later date.

Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones and Co-Artistic Director and Executive Producer David Doyle said, “Our upcoming season brings together a thrilling mix of returning collaborators and vital new voices. World premieres and fresh takes on classics speak directly to the passions and curiosities of today's audiences.

Samuel Beckett, long a deep well of inspiration at this theatre, returns transformed in Gavin Quinn's marvellous reimagining. We're also delighted to welcome back major new talent Katherine Moar with her latest play following her astonishing debut, and Guildford Shakespeare Company reveal fresh surprises in a literary classic.

The One Night Wonders series returns, with standout performances from Siân Phillips and Robert Powell promising unforgettable evenings.

Nurturing writers is a shared passion. We're proud to champion the next generation through our partnerships with the Women in Theatre Lab and the Foreign Affairs Theatre Translator Mentorship. Brilliant writing underpins everything we do. This autumn, we can't wait to share these extraordinary stories within the unparalleled intimacy and immediacy of our home.”

