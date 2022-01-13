JUNGLE RUMBLE Comes to the West End Next Month

Jungle Rumble, a new family musical featuring an inspirational message about working together to protect the Earth, will run this half term from 14 to 20 February 2022 at The Fortune Theatre in London's Covent Garden.

Featuring a fabulous line-up of West End performers, uplifting songs and thrilling choreography, Jungle Rumble tells the story of ancient elephant Eeli, shy zebra Zella and cheeky monkey Boo. They journey deep into the heart of the jungle on a fearless expedition to rescue Snow, the last white lion, from the evil Lord Braggard.

Produced by Perform Productions, as drama school Perform's debut West End show, Jungle Rumble marks a natural progression for the highly-regarded drama school founded and run by Lucy Quick and Will Barnett, leading the way within the industry in making such a move. Perform runs children's drama classes for ages 4-12 across the UK. Jungle Rumble, which is written and composed by Will Barnett, ties in with the students' jungle theme this term, bringing stories and songs of the jungle to life on the West End stage.

The cast of Jungle Rumble is Sharon Ballard as Eeli, Callum Evans as Ensemble, Darren Hart as Cheetah, Michael Lin as Boo, Carole Stennett as Snow/Ester, Ben Stock as Lord Braggard / Boss and Joy Tan as Zella.

Jungle Rumble is Directed by Susie McKenna (current Associate Director at Kiln theatre, former Creative Director of Hackney Empire), with Choreography by Frank Thompson (Blues in the Night, The Bodyguard), Design by Lotte Collett (Hackney Empire pantomimes, Blues in the Night), Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi (J'Ouvert) and Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity! The Musical). It is produced by Perform Productions and General Managed by Anthology Theatre.

Director Susie McKenna said: "I'm so excited to begin work on Jungle Rumble - and to bring a brand new family show to the West End. I've been a huge fan of Will and Lucy's work so jumped at the chance to work with them on this. Excited too to be teaming up again with Frank Thompson and Lotte Collett (huge contributors to my Hackney Empire pantomimes over the years) and a top-notch cast - let's hear the Jungle Roar!"

Lucy Quick, Co-Founder of Perform, said: "It's a proud and exciting moment for us to take our work to the West End, and a fitting platform to showcase what Perform is capable of after 20 years of inspiring children. The show is an ideal way to introduce children to the magic of live theatre, which we're really passionate about. I have no doubt Jungle Rumble will capture the imaginations of children in half term."

Jungle Rumble offers a perfect half-term day out for the whole family. It runs from 14 to 20 February at The Fortune Theatre, Russell St, London (Covent Garden) at various times during the day (running time 45 minutes). To book, or for more information, visit: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/jungle-rumble/fortune-theatre/.