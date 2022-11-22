JAACKMAATE'S HAPPY HOUR Podcast Announces Debut UK Tour

JaackMaate's Happy Hour is preparing to embark on their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 1st February 2023 and concludes at Theatre Royal Norwich on 17th February. This exclusive tour sees JaackMate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox head across the UK for 12 dates only. Following Birmingham they will head to Reading, Guildford, Cardiff, Southampton, York, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Bristol, Cambridge, London and Norwich.

Tickets are on sale at 11am on Friday 25 November and are available from www.HappyHourLive.co.uk. Tickets for Norwich will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 24 November.

Presented by JaackMaate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.

Happy Hour Live will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan unfavourites, like Urban Legends.

There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so fans can finally get an answer to their burning questions from the Happy Hour gang.

Jaackmaate, or Jack Dean, is a Norwich-based YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers. Jack has been a YouTuber for over a decade and started the Happy Hour podcast in 2018. He is a presenter for his favourite football team, West Ham United, and is a keen poker player and an aficionado of soft play areas.

Stevie White is a Twitch streamer and content creator signed to David Beckham's esports company Guild. After studying animation at university Stevie trained to be an optician, leaving in 2021 to work full time on Happy Hour and Twitch. He has a pet guinea pig called Martin.

Robbie Knox is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, producer, director and writer. Robbie worked on Sky Sports' flagship sports entertainment show Soccer AM from 2000-2007 before leaving to start his own production company. He was the first goalkeeper to win a trophy at the new Wembley Stadium (whilst playing for a Soccer AM team) and used to live in a ski resort in Canada.

Tour Dates

01.02.23 BIRMINGHAM, Alexandra Theatre

02.02.23 READING, Hexagon

03.02.23 GUILDFORD, G Live

04.02.22 CARDIFF, New Theatre

05.02.22 SOUTHAMPTON, O2 Guildhall

08.02.22 YORK, Barbican

09.02.22 EDINBURGH, The Queen's Hall

10.02.22 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre

12.02.22 BRISTOL, Hippodrome

15.02.22 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange

16.02.22 LONDON, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

17.02.22 NORWICH, Theatre Royal