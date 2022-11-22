JAACKMAATE'S HAPPY HOUR Podcast Announces Debut UK Tour
The Round Sheep Tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 1st February 2023 and concludes at Theatre Royal Norwich on 17th February.
JaackMaate's Happy Hour is preparing to embark on their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 1st February 2023 and concludes at Theatre Royal Norwich on 17th February. This exclusive tour sees JaackMate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox head across the UK for 12 dates only. Following Birmingham they will head to Reading, Guildford, Cardiff, Southampton, York, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Bristol, Cambridge, London and Norwich.
Tickets are on sale at 11am on Friday 25 November and are available from www.HappyHourLive.co.uk. Tickets for Norwich will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 24 November.
Presented by JaackMaate, Stevie White and Robbie Knox, Happy Hour is the most popular British podcast on Spotify and regularly tops the most listened to charts.
Happy Hour Live will feature plenty of shenanigans and fan favourites like Martin the Guinea Pig Centipede, Creepy Library and Mack Bean, as well as fan unfavourites, like Urban Legends.
There will be a chance for the audience to confess their sins, as well as a Q&A so fans can finally get an answer to their burning questions from the Happy Hour gang.
Jaackmaate, or Jack Dean, is a Norwich-based YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers. Jack has been a YouTuber for over a decade and started the Happy Hour podcast in 2018. He is a presenter for his favourite football team, West Ham United, and is a keen poker player and an aficionado of soft play areas.
Stevie White is a Twitch streamer and content creator signed to David Beckham's esports company Guild. After studying animation at university Stevie trained to be an optician, leaving in 2021 to work full time on Happy Hour and Twitch. He has a pet guinea pig called Martin.
Robbie Knox is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, producer, director and writer. Robbie worked on Sky Sports' flagship sports entertainment show Soccer AM from 2000-2007 before leaving to start his own production company. He was the first goalkeeper to win a trophy at the new Wembley Stadium (whilst playing for a Soccer AM team) and used to live in a ski resort in Canada.
Tour Dates
01.02.23 BIRMINGHAM, Alexandra Theatre
02.02.23 READING, Hexagon
03.02.23 GUILDFORD, G Live
04.02.22 CARDIFF, New Theatre
05.02.22 SOUTHAMPTON, O2 Guildhall
08.02.22 YORK, Barbican
09.02.22 EDINBURGH, The Queen's Hall
10.02.22 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre
12.02.22 BRISTOL, Hippodrome
15.02.22 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange
16.02.22 LONDON, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
17.02.22 NORWICH, Theatre Royal
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
The National Theatre has found its cast for The Motive and the Cue, opening in 2023. The cast will be led by Johnny Flynn, Tuppence Middleton, and Mark Gatiss, who will play Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and John Gielgud, respectively.
JAACKMAATE'S HAPPY HOUR Podcast Announces Debut UK Tour
November 22, 2022
JaackMaate's Happy Hour is preparing to embark on their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 1st February 2023 and concludes at Theatre Royal Norwich on 17th February.
Photos: First Look at Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE
November 22, 2022
All new photos have been released of Cory English, who joins the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical beginning tomorrow. Cory will be playing the role of ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.
VAULT Festival Announces 2023 Lineup of Shows
November 22, 2022
It’s back and better than ever: VAULT Festival, the UK’s leading independent festival of live performance, makes its joyful return in 2023. Running from 24th January – 19th March 2023 in venues across Waterloo, the programme features over 500 of the best theatre, comedy, cabaret and late-night shows from some of the brightest talents across the live performance industry.
Shortlist Announced For Biblio-Buzz 2023, Alexandra Palace's Children's Book Award
November 21, 2022
Alexandra Palace is joining forces with local libraries, schools and bookshops to inspire a new generation of bookworms by launching Biblio-buzz 2023, the Alexandra Palace Children's Book Award.