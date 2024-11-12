Interview: 'It Provides Unbridled, Life-Giving Joy': Actor Adam Gillen on Taking on The Emcee in CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically acclaimed West End production of Cabaret has recently brought in new cast members, including Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford as Sally Bowles and Olivier Award nominee Adam Gillen as The Emcee. They are joined by Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove, Justin-Lee Jones, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with Gillen about taking on the role of The Emcee in Cabaret on the West End. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre, his love for Cabaret and how he has developed the character of The Emcee in his own way.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I first got started when I joined a Saturday morning stage school at age 12 called the A.B. Centre of Performing Arts. It was run by two brilliant, dedicated and talented women, a mother and a daughter, largely from their living room. We'd do classes in singing and dance, work on monologues, put on Shakespeare and read a play a week from their library of classics. It gave me an incredible introduction to the theatre and a passion for telling stories on stage.

What made you want to be a part of Cabaret? Had you been a fan of the musical?

I've always been a fan of Cabaret, ever since first watching the film. I often go back to it. It always feels relevant, sadly now more than ever, and the satire never fails to feel daring and bold. Joel Grey's performance in the film has always been enormously inspiring to me.

What has it been like joining this production of Cabaret?

It's been truly amazing! The production is so perfectly constructed, it's the culmination of many wonderful creative choices and to step into it is a massive joy and privilege. The creative team have such passion for the material, and I think that's what must keep it fresh and sharp going into year four.

Adam Gillen and company

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Can you tell us a bit about how you have worked to develop your own version of The Emcee?

I think every Emcee's performance can't fail to have a lot of the performer's personality within it. The part draws out whatever wildness, joy, mania or darkness was there to begin with. The Emcee is full of cheek, wit, danger and provocation, and to have those elements to play with is a massive thrill every single night.

What is it like taking on a musical after performing in plays, including productions of Shakespeare like Henry VIII and Romeo & Juliet?

It's a very different experience stepping into a musical when I'm more used to plays, especially being slotted into a production that already exists. It was massively daunting at first and it took me a while to find my confidence with the material, especially when surrounded by a group of head-spinningly talented performers that do this type of work all the time. I've got such enormous admiration for the cast and the team. I've been made to feel so welcome, which made the process so much easier! It's a very special group of people.

Adam Gillen and company

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Do you have any particular scenes or songs you love to perform?

I think my favourite song to perform is “If You Could See Her” - it's so beautifully constructed, it plays with sincerity and frippery and then eventually delivers a punch to the gut. If there was one song that demonstrates what the role of The Emcee is all about, within the context of the evening, then it's absolutely that one.

What do you hope audiences take away from Cabaret?

I hope audiences take away both the thrill of the unbridled, life-giving joy it provides, but also hopefully reflect on the lessons we can learn from the past.

How would you describe this production of Cabaret in one word?

It's impossible to fully captivate the experience of this production in one word, but if I had to, I'd say, “Wild.”

Adam Gillen stars as the Emcee in Cabaret until 25 January 2025 at the Kit Kat Club.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments