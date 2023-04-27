Idris Elba Joins as Associate Producer for The UK Production of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, in association with Mark Gordon Pictures and Francesca Moody Productions has announced Idris Elba joining the team as Associate Producer for the UK production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh.

The production originally opened at MCC Theater to critical acclaim and has since had 60 productions across the US. The UK première, directed by winner of the 2022 Stage Debut Award for Best Director, Monique Touko, opens at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on 14 June, with previews from 8 June, and runs until 15 July.

Idris Elba says, "I am excited to join the School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play family and help shine a light on Ghanaian stories in the UK. Jocelyn Bioh is changing the way West African stories are being told on our stages, and I'm proud to see this transfer to a London stage. Not only is it incredibly funny, its setting is relatable to the experiences of millions of teenagers all over the world. In the US, the play was extended several times, audiences couldn't get enough of it. My hope is that new audiences will engage with the show and find their own connections with this unforgettable story and its endearing characters."

Jocelyn Bioh adds, "As a young girl, being 1st Generation Ghanaian-American, it was nearly impossible to find any sort of representation of my culture in mainstream media. To be able to now say that I'm working with Idris Elba - a shining beacon of West African representation in the entertainment industry - is truly stunning. Words can't even begin to describe what his support as a producer on "School Girls..." means to me. It is a possibility I never could have imagined. Together,we endeavor to make Ghana proud."

Elba can next be seen in the upcoming Apple series HIJACK and is currently filming HEADS OF STATE with John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He is repped by The Artists Partnership and The Lede Company.

Queen Bee Paulina and her crew excitedly await the arrival of the Miss Ghana pageant recruiter. It's clear that Paulina is in top position to take the title until her place is threatened by Ericka - a beautiful and talented new transfer student. As the friendship group's status quo is upended, who will be chosen for Miss Ghana and at what cost?

Bursting with hilarity and joy, this award-winning comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls around the world.

This production is produced in association with Mark Gordon Pictures and Francesca Moody Productions

Jocelyn Bioh (Writer) is an award-winning Ghanaian-American writer/performer from New York City. Her written works for theatre include Merry Wives (Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park, PBS Great Performances), Nollywood (MCC Theater), Goddess The Musical (Berkeley Rep) and the multi-award-winning School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play which was originally produced at MCC Theater in 2017/2018 and has gone on to have nearly 60 regional productions in the USA. She will make her Broadway debut as a playwright with the world première of Jaja's African Hair Braiding at Manhattan Theatre Club in the fall of 2023. She is a former TOW playwriting fellow (2017) and has been commissioned by MTC, Atlantic Theater Co., Williamstown Theatre Festival and Second Stage. Jocelyn has also written for TV on Russian Doll, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It, the new Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things, the upcoming new Star Wars series The Acolyte and is also writing the live screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Once On This Island for Disney+. She was the 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Adaptation Drama Desk Award.