Ian McKellen, Marisha Wallace, and More Join A MARVELLOUS PART Celebration of Noël Coward

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alfred Enoch, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, Joshua James, Samantha Spiro, Marisha Wallace and Lia Williams will join the previously announced Hugh Bonneville, Gyles Brandreth, Judi Dench, Lindsay Duncan, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Hilton McRae and Giles Terera in the charity gala performance, A Marvellous Party, at London's Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 17 November 2024, with further special guests appearing on the evening.

Also participating are Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, New Adventures and Wise Children Theatre School, in addition to Noël Coward Foundation bursary recipients, and a group of actors who regularly perform Coward's work.

Daniel Evans directs, with musical direction by Tom Brady, and the evening features excepts, including previously unseen material, from Coward's plays, sketches and songs.

The gala also marks the culmination of Coward 125, the two-year long celebration of Noël Coward's life and work, and is in aid of The Queen's Reading Room, the Noël Coward Foundation and Acting For Others. The Prince of Wales Theatre has generously been provided by Sir Cameron Mackintosh. All performers appear subject to availability. A Marvellous Party is produced by Julian Bird for Green Room Ents.

Comments