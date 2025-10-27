Ian McKellen, Graham Norton, Alan Cumming and More Set For Pitlochry Festival Theatre's OUT IN THE HILLS Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to brighten up January with three days of theatre, music, film, dancing and so much more, as they launch Out in the Hills, a brand-new festival that celebrates all things LGBTQIA+, and invites everyone to find new ways to look at the world and each other.

From 16-18 January 2026 this new festival will give audiences the opportunity to enjoy everything from the first look at brand new plays featuring theatrical icons, to beautiful exhibitions of photography, as well as events discussing everything from football, to crime writing, to baking.

Performances at the Festival will include legendary screen and stage actor Ian McKellen starring in Equinox, a rehearsed reading of the brand new one man play by Laurie Slade and directed by Sean Mathias; author and acclaimed Scottish artist Juano Diaz will read from his powerful memoir Slum Boy, accompanied by world-renowned solo percussionist and composer Evelyn Glennie for a unique performance that will blend spoken word with improvised immersive sounds and visuals to create a bold, sensory journey unlike any other; and Pitlochry Festival Theatre's own Artistic Director Alan Cumming is set to lead a cast of six for Me and the Girls, a brand new stage adaptation by Neil Bartlett of Noel Coward's 1964 short story.

Over the weekend there will also be a series of ‘in conversation' events which will give audiences a chance to hear from well-loved figures including literary icons Armistead Maupin (author of the bestselling chronicles Tales of the City) and Jackie Kay (Red Dust Road), politician turned stand up comedian Mhairi Black talking to Broadcaster and Author Gemma Cairney, and the nation's favourite chat show host, Graham Norton, who will be in conversation with Alan Cumming.

And whilst it might be dark outside, the whole building will be full of joy and light on the inside, featuring drop-in workshops for young people across the weekend, stand up, a queer ceilidh on the Friday night, and a DJ set from Junglehussi on Saturday evening.

Alan Cumming, Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said, “Out in the Hills is my first piece of new programming in 2026 as Artistic Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre and I think it perfectly demonstrates the ethos I want to infuse all my work with here. We have a combination of big names as well as new faces and ideas, and I'm inviting the public to take a chance on new experiences as well as revel in those they already love.

Also, I love a party! Out in the Hills is a celebration of the amazing contributions the LGBTQIA+ community has made to all our lives. And, at a time in our history when the queer and trans community is once more under threat, this is a chance for everyone to come along and show solidarity and support and be part of a weekend of queer joy!”

Programmer Lewis Hetherington added, “Putting together the programme for Out in the Hills has been an absolute joy. I've loved working with Alan and the rest of the Pitlochry team to piece together this line up of inspiring, thought provoking and beautiful events.

It feels more important than ever for us to celebrate difference, to find harmony together in all the various songs we sing. I'm so proud that this festival offers something for everyone. Come with an open heart and mind and you'll leave with a richer understanding of the world around you and a deeper sense of empathy for your fellow humans. It's going to be mind expanding, moving, and fun!”

Broadcaster, comedian, and novelist Graham Norton said, “When I left drama school almost forty years ago, the very first job that I didn't get was at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. I went on to not get jobs at many other theatres, but Pitlochry holds a special place in my heart. I am delighted to finally be making my debut and in such stellar company.”

Out in the Hills is a bold, inclusive celebration of queer voices and creative expression that is set to bring light, colour, and connection to the Highlands, welcoming artists, and audiences from all walks of life.

There really is something for everyone, and all are welcome to come along. Be curious, be entertained and be connected.

Out in the Hills runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 16-18 January 2026. Patrons and Members priority bookings will go on sale on Monday 27 October at 10am and on general sale from Monday 10 November at 10am.