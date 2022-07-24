Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hit Digital Play Declan To Make Its Live Debut At Camden People's Theatre

DECLAN, a one-person play written and performed by Alistair Hall, has been programmed by Camden People's Theatre for an on-stage run this November.

Jul. 24, 2022  

The monologue will run from Nov 29- Dec 3

Declan, a one-person play written and performed by Alistair Hall, has been programmed by Camden People's Theatre for an on-stage run this November (Nov 29- Dec 3). The queer monologue enjoyed an acclaimed online run during lockdown.

The play has since been developed with director Billy Barrett, co-founder of award-winning theatre company Breach (It's True, It's True, It's True) who will direct the show for live performance.

Set in a Wiltshire suburb, Declan is a fragmented, hallucinatory monologue. As childlike outsider Jimbo recalls the disappearance of his best friend Declan, he is plagued by the ghosts of the past. With a hazy grasp on reality, Jimbo searches through his fractured town for Declan and along the way makes troubling discoveries about his own childhood.

Writer and performer Alistair Hall said "I feel it's the right time to bring Declan to a live audience. The piece has had time to develop since its digital debut and director Billy Barrett has helped create a new, fully realised production. It's weighted in both trauma and truth and presented in a surreal, often funny character-driven way."

Director Billy Barrett said "Alistair's play has gripped and intrigued me ever since I encountered it as a short, sharp burst of nightmarish storytelling online during lockdown. It's been a delight to collaborate with him and unlock further discoveries about this visceral piece."





