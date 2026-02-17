HFH Productions to Debut FOAL by Titas Halder at Finborough Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HFH Productions, in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre, have announced the world premiere of Foal by Associate Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse, Titas Halder. Directed by Annie Kershaw, this is an urgent new play exploring masculinity, compassion and retribution.

Foal opens on 8 May, with previews from 5 May, and runs until 30 May 2026 at Finborough Theatre.

Cast and full creative team to be announced shortly.

Titas Halder said, “I'm so happy to be returning to the Finborough with Foal; the tiny-but-mighty theatre where I started my career, and where my first play Run The Beast Down was produced almost a decade ago. It has always been one of the most exciting new writing venues for me, it is a joy to have a second play sit alongside some of the other amazing plays that have premiered here, and I'm so excited to be making a piece with the brilliant director Annie Kershaw."”

Hannah Farley-Hills, Executive Producer of HFH Productions, added “Run The Beast Down was one of the plays that helped me fall in love with new writing, so I am beyond thrilled to be working with both Titas and Annie on this latest venture. Foal feels especially urgent right now and I'm very grateful to the Finborough for helping us debut it to the world."

A.K. wants to escape the Island. Live a good life. Still the sea draws you back.

When a dreadful secret comes to light, A.K. returns to his home town to confront the shadows of his childhood and put right a terrible wrong. But what about the other version of himself, the one who lives inside his ribcage?

An exhilarating fever dream, Foal is a revenge thriller set in the era of the sony walkman; a lyrical, urgent new play about masculinity, compassion, and retribution.

Titas Halder is a writer and director working across theatre, film and music. He is currently Associate Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse. As a writer he trained on the Royal Court Theatre Young Writers' Programme.

Halder's first two plays saw him nominated for Best Writer at the inaugural Stage Debut Awards; his next play The Basement was a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award. His writing credits include Replica (National Theatre Connections, Länk Festival Riksteatern), Escape the Scaffold (Theatre 503 and The Other Room) and Run the Beast Down (Finborough Theatre, Marlowe Theatre, Strawdog Theatre Chicago). He was part of BBC Voices 2024 and is currently writing his first feature film for Storyteller.

As a director, his work includes The Lemon Table - co-directed with Michael Grandage (Salisbury Playhouse, UK tour), A Boy and His Soul (Kiln Theatre) and The Dance of Death (Donmar Trafalgar). Halder also performs and records as musical artist Titas and the Fox.

Annie Kershaw's directing credits include Educating Rita, Hedda Gabler (Reading Rep Theatre), Private View (Soho Theatre) and Girl in the Machine and Light (Young Vic). Her Associate/ Assistant directing credits include Juniper Blood (Donmar Warehouse), Best of Enemies (Noël Coward Theatre, Young Vic), Jekyll & Hyde, Dorian (Reading Rep Theatre) and Henry II (Rabble Theatre).

Kershaw was previously the Carne Deputy Director at Jermyn Street Theatre. She won the Young Vic's 2024 Genesis Future Director's Award for which she directed Girl in the Machine. In 2025, she was shortlisted for the Arts Foundation Futures Award.