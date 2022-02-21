HENRY V Starring Kit Harington Will Come to Cinemas This April

National Theatre has announced that Henry V, starring Kit Harington, is coming to cinemas this April!

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare's thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

Directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi), this exciting modern production explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

Visit the Donmar Warehouse website to find out more.

You can also see Henry V on-stage at the Donmar Warehouse in London until 9 April 2022.