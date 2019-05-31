HEATHERS West End Cast Recording Available in Physical CD Now

Ghostlight Records has announced that Heathers the Musical: Original West End Cast Recording has been released on CD online and in stores today, Friday, May 31. The album was released for digital download and streaming earlier this year. The CD package includes a 44-page booklet with full lyrics, UK production photos, a synopsis, and notes from the original film director as well as songwriters Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. To stream or download the album, or order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/heathers-west-end

Based on last year's UK production starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato, this album continues an exciting journey which tookHeathers from the 1988 cult classic film, to a landmark New York stage production in 2014. That led to its premiere cast album, which became a viral hit and went on to become the best-selling non-Broadway American cast recording of the decade. The award-winning writing team Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives") joined forces with producer Michael Croiter (Heathers: The Musical (World Premiere Cast Recording), Matilda, Groundhog Day), along with the original London cast, at Livingston Studios and Abbey Road Studios, to recreate the incredible on-stage performance, which you can now relive at home.

The album includes three previously unreleased new songs written for the show, including the album's first single, "I Say No," "Never Shut Up Again," and "You're Welcome," which replaces "Blue" on the World Premiere Cast Recording.

Writers Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy said, "We've made significant revisions to Heathers since the first album came out in 2014. This is the first time the definitive version of the show has been recorded and getting to make a permanent record of this production is the icing on the cake. 'I Say No' is an emancipation anthem in which Veronica cuts ties with her homicidal boyfriend. Andrew Lloyd Webber, one of our lead producers, suggested we give her an eleven o'clock number to establish her moral clarity by firmly articulating the idea that that violence is never a solution to the injustices of high school."

"On the original cast recording, Heather Duke was the only Heather that didn't have a full-length song, so when we were asked to re-work the show for London, adding this song was the top of our to-do list. 'Never Shut Up Again' dramatizes this huge emotional moment for the character, as a girl with justifiable resentments and grievances finally achieves power, only to become even more cruel and brutal than her predecessor."

"The song 'You're Welcome' shows Veronica's point of view and gives her a chance to triumph over her tormentors in a way that 'Blue' did not. The decision to change the song was made because 'Blue' sent a message that wasn't intended - that Veronica, cornered by two drunk, entitled, fairly violent football players, still wasn't in any real danger, which sent a signal to the audience that this isn't an important moment. Although American productions of Heathers have been performing 'You're Welcome' for some time now, this is the first time it's been recorded."

Carrie Hope Fletcher (Veronica) is joined by Original London Cast members Jodie Steele (Chandler), T'Shan Williams (Duke) and Sophie Isaacs (McNamara), alongside Jamie Muscato as rebellious transfer student Jason Dean (JD), Christopher Chung (Kurt Kelly), Dominic Andersen (Ram Sweeney), Jenny O'Leary (Martha Dunnstock), Rebecca Lock (Ms. Flemming), Jon Boydon (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Day/Principal Gowan), Alex James-Hatton (Officer Milner), Charlotte Jaconelli (Stoner Chick), Lauren Drew (New Wave Girl), Olivia Moore (Young Republicanette), Nathan Amzi (Ram's Day/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper), Brandon Lee Sears (Preppy Stud),Merryl Ansah (Drama Club Drama Queen), and John Lumsden (Hipster Dork), who are all featured on the album.

Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays the part of Veronica Sawyer, made famous by Winona Ryder, says: "Being part of an original cast recording is exciting in itself. When it's for a show you've been a fan of for years and have grown to love even more since being a part of it, it feels incredibly special. I hope the message of kindness that Heathers ultimately sends is spread even further with this recording!"

Kurt Deutsch, founder of Ghostlight Records, said "I am thrilled to be working with the Heathers UK family and being reunited with Larry and Kevin again after recording Legally Blonde and Reefer Madness. Heathers is great fun and we're happy to be able to preserve the West End Cast Recording."





