HAMILTON West End Lottery Resumes on TodayTix

Producers Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh today announced the resumption of the Hamilton West End Lottery in partnership with TodayTix.

Entries for the first weekly Lottery are now being accepted with entries closing at 1pm on Thursday 12 August 2021.

The first draw will take place that afternoon and randomly selected winners will receive details of how to claim and purchase one or two £10 Lottery tickets for Hamilton's opening performances between Thursday 19 August and Sunday 22 August 2021.

Moving forward, entries for the weekly draw will open at 12.01am each Friday and close at 1pm the following Thursday. That afternoon, winners will be randomly selected for performances the following week.

For full details and to enter the lottery, download the Hamilton App or visit www.hamiltonmusical.com

To download the TodayTix App, visit www.todaytix.com

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March last year. Hamilton re-opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre on Thursday 19 August 2021.

TodayTix is part of TodayTix Group. Since its launch in 2013, TodayTix has worked with 1,500 partners in 16 markets around the world and has found seats, via its frictionless, highly rated app and website for over six million theatregoers.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.