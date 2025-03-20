HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION Available For Licensing in the UK and Ireland From Concord Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord Theatricals has announced that Hadestown: Teen Edition is now available for school and youth group productions in the UK and Ireland. Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, modified for teen actors to perform to family audiences. Licences for this special edition will include a score which has been suitably transposed for younger voices, expandable and flexible casting options and rehearsal / performance tracks. Available to secondary schools and youth groups in UK and Ireland, the show is recommended for actors aged between 13-19 years old; all performers must be 19 years old or under.

Anaïs Mitchell said =, "I'm thrilled to be able to share this teen edition of Hadestown! I can't wait to see how young people bring their own ideas and experience to this mythic story”

SVP, Concord Theatricals (Europe) Vivien Goodwin added “involvement in the performing arts is a vital avenue for a lot of young people to build confidence, hone skills, work as a teamplayer and tell stories both to entertain but also that speak to our time. This brilliant adaptation of Anaïs' extraordinary and joyful show, with its themes of resilience, hope and love for our environment is the perfect remedy for young people's busy and confusing lives today. I am excited for the opportunities this release brings for young people across the UK and Ireland.”

The show takes the audience on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

The West End production of Hadestown, directed by Rachel Chavkin, is currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, London and is now booking until September 2025.

Hadestown is the winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album (produced by Sing It Again Records, available on CD, vinyl and streaming). Seen by three million, streamed by over 350 million and adored by fans around the world, this sensational musical is ‘the most exhilarating ride' (WhatsOnStage).

Comments