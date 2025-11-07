HADESTOWN Cast Will Perform as Part of LIVE IN THE DELFONT ROOM Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has announced a one-off cabaret performance as part of the Live in the Delfont Room series, featuring the cast of Hadestown. The event will take place at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Thursday 27 November at 11pm, with a collection to raise vital funds for Acting for Others.

The Live in the Delfont Room series brings West End performers to the Prince of Wales Theatre for exclusive, one-night only late-night cabarets. Doors open at 10:30pm before the cast of the hit West End production Hadestown swap the underworld for the intimate surroundings of cabaret. Expect show-stopping vocals, exclusive performances, and a few surprises along the way - presented in association with Acting for Others, a charity providing essential financial, emotional, and welfare support to theatre workers in times of need.

Tickets go on sale for DMT+ members at 11am this morning, Friday 7 November 2025, with general bookings opening at on-sale at 12pm.

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all those working in theatrical professions in times of need through the 14-member charities. The Acting for Others charities are Actor’s Children’s Trust, Dancers’ Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, SafetyCurtain, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.