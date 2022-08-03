Guz Khan Announces New Live Show For September 2022

Coventry's finest and BAFTA nominated comedian Guz Khan is preparing to hit London's West End this September with a brand-new live stand-up show his first since 2019. Guz will be taking in 3 nights at London's Harold Pinter Theatre from 21st - 23rd September 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 4th August and are available from www.atgtickets.com. Support acts to be announced in due course - this is a night not to be missed!

Guz Khan is a comedian and writer from Coventry who is best known for being the co-writer and star of Man Like Mobeen (BBC). The show was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme and was nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 Awards. At the RTS Midlands Awards in 2020, he won Best Male Actor, Best Writer and Best Craft award which he shared jointly with co-writer Andy Milligan. He also won Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020, amongst a host of other accolades for all three series.

Guz played 'Rolph' in Army Of Thieves, a prequel spin-off to Zach Snyder's film Army Of The Dead. During its debut week the film was ranked first on Netflix in more than 90 countries and had a viewership of 150 million. Guz also features in Judd Apatow's Netflix ensemble comedy The Bubble alongside Karen Gillan and Fred Armisen.

Guz's notable television credits include Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max), directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, Spitting Image (Britbox), Four Weddings and a Funeral with Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel (Hulu), Turn up Charlie alongside Idris Elba (Netflix) and Sky's Curfew with Sean Bean and Billy Zane.

As a comedian, Guz performed alongside Mo Amer on their Persons of Interest tour and can be seen on Live at The Apollo (BBC One). Guz has also appeared on Taskmaster (Channel 4), The Ranganation (BBC Two), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), The Last Leg (Channel 4) Comedy Games Night (Comedy Central) and many panel shows including Would I Lie to You? Hypothetical, The Big Narstie Show and A League of Their Own.