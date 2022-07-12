Grace Mouat Will Lead Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Hope Mill Theatre Manchester

Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester is to stage the UK theatrical premiere of the Broadway musical version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, with SIX, & Juliet and Legally Blonde star Grace Mouat taking on the lead role of Ella.

Leading the creative team for this new production are venue founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton, with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing.

Further Casting to be announced.

Grace Mouat said: "I genuinely cannot explain how excited I am to be playing Cinderella. It has been a dream of mine to be part of a Rodgers & Hammerstein musical and obviously the film is ICONIC! I cannot wait to meet the incredible company and get started on this new version in Manchester. 'Impossible things are happening every day!' Pinch me!"

Completing the creative team is Musical Supervisor Leo Munby, Musical Director Audra Cramer, featuring New Musical Arrangements by Jason Carr, Set and Costume Designer Elly Wdowski, Assistant Designer Alfie Heywood, Projection Designer George Reeve, Lighting Designer Aaron J Dootson, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, Associate Choreographer Charise Renouf, Wig Designer Richard Mawbey, Assistant Costume Designer Eve Salter, Sound No 1. Josh Evans, Casting by Jane Deitch and Artwork by Steph Pyne. Images by Michael Wharley and Video by Umbrella Rooms.

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II (South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston and Brandy).

A new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs. This will be the first time a fully staged version of the show has been performed in the UK (following a 2019 one-night concert version in London).

The musical's previously postponed 2020 run will be staged this Autumn at Hope Mill Theatre, from Tuesday 1st November until Sunday 11th December with a press night on Sunday 6th November.

Bill Gaden, President of Concord Theatricals, said: "We're delighted that Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will make its UK theatrical premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre. The modern Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews to a viewership of 107 million, the largest in history at the time, the title has been charming audiences ever since. We look forward to Manchester theatregoers experiencing the updated incarnation today."