Grace Mouat, Jake Halsey-Jones, Courtney Stapleton and More to Appear in SOFT SESSIONS LIVE IN CONCERT

Following the success of YouTube series 'Soft Sessions', a group of West End performers are to appear in 'Soft Sessions Live In Concert'.Appearing in the concert together, recorded at Woolwich Warehouse, are: Grace Mouat ('Hair', '& Juliet', 'SIX'); Jake Halsey-Jones ('Hamilton'); Courtney Stapleton ('Dear Evan Hansen', 'SIX'); Martha Kirby ('Grease', 'Bat Out of Hell'); Danielle Fiamanya ('The Color Purple', '& Juliet', 'Frozen') and Eloise Davies ('Grease', 'Be More Chill').'Soft Sessions Live In Concert', streaming at 7:30pm on stream.theatre from 23 April - 2 May, is an intimate performance that takes Musical Theatre artists out of their comfort zones and pushes boundaries.It's time to ask the artist, what art they want to create...