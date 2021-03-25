Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grace Mouat, Jake Halsey-Jones, Courtney Stapleton and More to Appear in SOFT SESSIONS LIVE IN CONCERT

‘Soft Sessions Live In Concert' will also feature Martha Kirby, Danielle Fiamanya, and Eloise Davies.

Mar. 25, 2021  
Following the success of YouTube series 'Soft Sessions', a group of West End performers are to appear in 'Soft Sessions Live In Concert'.

Appearing in the concert together, recorded at Woolwich Warehouse, are: Grace Mouat ('Hair', '& Juliet', 'SIX'); Jake Halsey-Jones ('Hamilton'); Courtney Stapleton ('Dear Evan Hansen', 'SIX'); Martha Kirby ('Grease', 'Bat Out of Hell'); Danielle Fiamanya ('The Color Purple', '& Juliet', 'Frozen') and Eloise Davies ('Grease', 'Be More Chill').

'Soft Sessions Live In Concert', streaming at 7:30pm on stream.theatre from 23 April - 2 May, is an intimate performance that takes Musical Theatre artists out of their comfort zones and pushes boundaries.

It's time to ask the artist, what art they want to create...

DETAILS:

Orchestrations by Alex Beetschen and Harrison Wilde

Videography by Callum Heinrich

Produced by Soft Sound London

Tickets: £12.50 (plus booking fee)

Running time: 70 mins

https://www.stream.theatre/season/89

