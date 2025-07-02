Further Cast Revealed For THE LADY FROM THE SEA at The Bridge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London Theatre Company has announced further casting for The Lady from the Sea written and directed by Simon Stone after Henrik Ibsen, opening at The Bridge in September.

Joining the previously announced Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina,Tomb Raider) as Ellida and Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead, Love Actually, A Christmas Carol – Old Vic) as Edward are Isobel Akuwudike (The Road Trip) as Hilda, Joe Alwyn (The Brutalist, Conversations with Friends, The Favourite) as Heath, Brendan Cowell (Yerma – Young Vic, The Life of Galileo – Young Vic, The Crucible – National Theatre) as Finn Marcet, John MacMillan (House of the Dragon, Phaedra – National Theatre, Yerma – Young Vic) as Lyle, and Gracie Oddie-James (Grantchester) as Asa.

The Lady from the Sea will begin previews on Wednesday 10 September and open on Thursday 18 September. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, will play for 9 weeks until Saturday 8 November 2025.

The Lady from the Sea is Henrik Ibsen's most radically modern portrayal of a woman's fight for autonomy in her relationship. Fearful she may have settled too easily for a comfortable life married to a well-off doctor, Ellida searches for a way to break the predictable routine her existence has become. When a lover from her past appears at their remote country house, she has to choose between the life she has now built and the one she left behind long ago.

Simon Stone, acclaimed Australian theatre and film director known for his radical reimagining of classic works including Yerma at the Young Vic and Phaedra at the NT, makes his debut at the Bridge Theatre. On staging this new production at The Bridge he said:

“I'm over the moon to have found a new London home in the beautiful Bridge Theatre. The space is exhilarating, versatile, incredibly intimate.”

“Alicia was born to play this role. She grew up watching Ibsen in his original language. His myths course through her veins. She's totally mesmerising to watch inhabit a character. The truth emanates from her. At a young age she's already built an impressive career of emotionally and physically astonishing performances. Theatre audiences now have the chance to soak up that unique talent live.”

“I've been a fan of Andrew since I was a teenager. His effortless emotional access; the ugly truth underneath his handsome, charming exterior; the vulnerability that he's willing to let us watch, thereby transforming itself into awe-inspiring strength. Open, raw, honest: my kind of actor.”

A couple of interviews clips have also been released today of Alicia Vikander, Andrew Lincoln and Simon Stone talking about what drew them to the project and the creative process during The Lady from the Sea workshops. You can download both clips here.

