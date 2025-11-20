Full Casting Set For THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A newly rebooted version of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) will head out on a major UK tour beginning February 18, 2026.

Presented by The Theatre Chipping Norton and Selladoor Worldwide, the updated production will open at The Theatre Chipping Norton before touring more than 30 venues nationwide. Press Night will take place on March 26 at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company will bring this reimagined staging to a new generation, reviving the comic work that originally ran for nine years in the West End and toured more than 20 countries. This 2026 edition will be directed and co-written by Adam Long, alongside Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. Long said, “Years ago, when we first started reducing Shakespeare in San Francisco, we experimented with performing Shakespeare’s plays backwards in the hope that we might understand them better that way. In London last month, we were lucky enough to witness an exciting work-in-progress production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) devised by Efé, Woogie, Tom, and Kiran. It was an immersive contemporary art/dance-fusion piece based on Troilus and Cressida, climaxing with an appearance by an electronic Godzilla. We immediately knew that we’d found three kindred spirits.”

CAST

The cast will include Efé Agwele, Woogie Jung, Tom Pavey, and Kiran Raywilliams. The production will feature set and costume design by Liz Cooke, lighting design by Alexandra Stafford, and movement direction by Amy Lawrence.

Originally developed as a street-theatre act in San Francisco, the Reduced Shakespeare Company evolved from performing 15-minute versions of Romeo and Juliet and Hamlet at Renaissance fairs to debuting the complete abridged work at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1987. The show later toured internationally before its long-running West End engagement at the Criterion Theatre. The company holds two Guinness World Records: highest-altitude Shakespeare performance and the longest-running Shakespeare play in the West End, with 3,744 performances.