Full Cast Set for (THIS IS NOT A) HAPPY ROOM at King's Head Theatre

Katy Galloway Productions has revealed the full cast for the world première of (This is not a) Happy Room at King’s Head Theatre, written by Rosie Day. Joining the previously announced Amanda Abbington and Rosie Day are Andrea Valls and Jonny Weldon, with the company completed by Jazz Jenkins, Tom Kanji and Alison Liney.



Directed by Hannah Price, (This is not a) Happy Room opens at King’s Head Theatre on 31 March, with previews from 26 March and runs until 27 April.



Katy Galloway said today, “I’m thrilled to be announcing the incredible cast that we have for ‘(This is not a) Happy Room’. As a producer I love to bring incredible new writing to the stage, and I am very excited for audiences to get to enjoy this deviously dark comedy.”

The cast features Amanda Abbington (Esther), Rosie Day (Elle), Alison Liney (Agatha), Jazz Jenkins (Hayley),Tom Kanji (Charles), Andrea Valls (Laura) and Jonny Weldon (Simon).



Meet the Hendersons, a happily dysfunctional family, reuniting for their dad’s third (or fourth?) wedding. Nobody expects the death of his bachelorhood to become an actual funeral… but it would be a waste of the buffet not to repurpose it, right?



Following the West-End run of her critically acclaimed Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, and hailed as Saltburn meets Schitt’s Creek, Rosie Day’s new searingly sharp dark comedy premieres at the King's Head in March 2025.



