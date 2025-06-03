Full Cast Set For STARTER FOR TEN at Bristol Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a record-breaking run at Bristol Old Vic in March 2024, full casting has been announced for the new musical Starter for Ten. Performances run 10 September – 11 October 2025 at Bristol Old Vic and 22 October – 1 November 2025 at Birmingham Rep.

Alongside the previously announced actress, presenter, comedian and writer Mel Giedroyc (The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre) who will reprise the role of Brian’s mum, Irene Jackson, and Bamber Gascoigne’s irresistible sidekick Julia Bland, Adam Bregman (Chariots of Fire, Sheffield Crucible) returns as Brian, Miracle Chance (Heathers, The Other Palace) reprises the role of Lucy, and Will Jennings (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre) returns as Patrick. They are joined by new cast members including Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Wales Theatre) as Bamber Gascoigne and Brian's dad, Dave Jackson, Asha Parker-Wallace (Burlesque, Savoy Theatre) as Rebecca, Rachel John (Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) as Dr Bowman and Christian Maynard (Midnight Cowboy, Southwark Playhouse) as Spencer. Imogen Craig will make her professional debut as Alice. The cast is completed by Michelle Bishop, Luke Johnson, Kwamé Kandekore and Laura Dawn Pyatt.

This bright and big-hearted new musical has a book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions, with an 80s-inspired original score and lyrics by queer, pop-punk composers Hatty Carman and Tom Rasmussen. The production is directed by Charlie Parham. The rest of the creative and Production Team is made up of Alexzandra Sarmiento as Choreographer, Lee Newby as Set & Costume Designer, Zoe Spurr as Lighting Designer, Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time as Sound Designer, Will Burton for GBC as Casting Director, Kate Waters as Fight Director, Nick Barstow as Music Supervisor, Vocal Arranger & Additional Music and Tom Kelly as Orchestrator. The show is co-produced by Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films & Playtone with thanks to Richard Reid, College Bowl and ITV.

Fingers on buzzers! Here’s your Starter for Ten… What is eighteen-year-old Brian Jackson’s proudest achievement to date? His A-level results. His idol? Kate Bush. His lifelong dream? To compete on legendary TV quiz show University Challenge. It’s 1985 and, leaving Southend to start his first year at Bristol University, Brian soon discovers that falling in love and growing up take a lot more than general knowledge…

Adapted from the hilarious novel by bestselling author David Nicholls and the popular 2006 film, Starter for Ten is a coming-of-age comedy musical about love, belonging and the all-important difference between knowledge and wisdom. Featuring an irresistible original soundtrack inspired by the riotous student scene of the ’80s, it was nominated for Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards 2024.

