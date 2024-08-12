Full Cast Set For SPIES ARE FOREVER IN CONCERT at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only, Tin Can Bros bring their sensational comedy musical, Spies Are Forever in Concert to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Tuesday 3 September.

Tin Can Bros’ Joey Richter and Brian Rosenthal, directed by Corey Lubowich, who are also members of the viral sensation Team StarKid, will be joined on this mission by musical director Clark Baxtresser together with a cast of West End stars. Joining the original Los Angeles company will be Jak Malone as Dr Baron Von Nazi with Oliver Ormson, Obioma Uguala, Dean John Wilson, Evelyn Hoskins, Claire M Hall, Erin Caldwell and Emily Ooi.

Smart, original and uproariously hilarious, Spies Are Forever follows the adventures of an elite spy on a mission that's more personal than professional.

Agent Curt Mega finds himself thrust into the shadows of Cold War politics as he works to foil a plot to rebuild the Nazi empire. Along the way, Agent Mega must tango with a Russian femme fatale, waltz around a black market arms dealer, and samba through a horde of outrageous characters. With a license to kill and the voice of an angel, Mega must stay alive, complete the mission, and prove to his enemies that the deadliest weapon of all is a little song and dance.

Prepare for an unforgettable night of music, comedy and a whole lot of undercover action!

Tin Can Bros is made up of Los Angeles based entertainers Corey Lubowich, Joey Richter, and Brian Rosenthal. As writers, directors, producers, and actors, they have created over 200 YouTube videos, seven live stage shows, and raised over $500,000 for projects on Kickstarter. Their body of work showcases a unique combination of short films, mini-series, narrative podcasts, and live stage shows.

With Team StarKid they have had over 317 million views on YouTube and have worked closely on the parody musicals A Very Potter Musical and Holy Musical Batman! as well as two national concert tours.

